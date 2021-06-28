Graduation 2021 - Dream Big

Do what you love and be a lifelong learner: James Batts, Principal of The Sheffield Private School

This moment is just one big part of a bigger part of your life and if you keep dreaming big: keep taking those big bold steps,( what I call Apollo thinking )and not pay attention to those doubters, then I am confident you will go on to do incredible things. So wherever your future takes you, let it take you somewhere where you simply have to trust the process. Life is a journey and all the accomplishments we achieve during its course should be taken as the launching point for further success. I would like to give you two pieces of advice: Do what you love and be a lifelong learner.

It is the culmination of any high student's life: Graduation ceremony. On June 24, 2021, The Sheffield Private School celebrated Graduation Ceremony for the Class of 2021. A total of 23 graduates participated in the ceremony, celebrating their academic and non -academic achievements throughout the year. The event was hosted by two Year 12 students, Akshita and Mehara. The ceremony began in style, with a procession in the venue by the proud graduates, looking distinguished and smart in their graduation robes and caps.

In his address to the graduates, the Principal, Mr James Batts, encouraged the graduates to go out into the world with optimism and confidence. The ceremony was attended by special guests, Mr Roger Hancock and Mr Mohamed Binkaram.

We are pleased to announce the two members of the Class of 2021 who have been named the year's "Valedictorian" and "Student of Honour". Each of these students has devoted long hours, hard work and dedication to their studies at TSPS and rightly deserve this time-honoured recognition. Both are exemplary students and citizens and have also been involved in numerous community services and in-school activities at TSPS.



James Batts, Principal, The Sheffield Private School

The Principal, Mr James Batts, gave the "Valedictorian" award to Youssef Mahmoud Saleh and the Vice Principal and Head of Secondary, Ms Praveena Sudheer, gave the "Student of Honour" award to Ashoka Mullasary.

The ceremony also feature heartfelt speeches by the Head Boy and Head Girl of the Senior School. A moment of pride filled the teachers and students when the Academic Excellence Awards for the AS level toppers in 2021 were conferred upon Youssef Mahmoud Saleh, Ashoka Mullasary and Shaden Abdelgany.

It was an outstanding performance by Mandeera Kosgahakumbura. The Commendation award for the Contribution to School were given out to Janhvi hah, Houriya Nazakat, and Mandeera Kosgahakumbura.

The ceremony concluded with the time-honoured tradition of tossing the caps by the students who rejoiced over their new status.

We are a school of high performance learners

The Sheffield Private School applies High Performance Learning as a method of teaching and learning to our students.

Our educational approach is firmly grounded in the belief that each child is a unique individual, and over the past 16 years we have continually worked towards developing an enriching curriculum that fosters the development of our students across multiple spheres.