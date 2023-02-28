Graduates of Tomorrow: Preparing Future-Ready Students

People choose to study for a variety of reasons, but at the core we’re all typically looking for one thing: to advance in our careers

Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 11:11 AM Last updated: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 11:13 AM

At Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai, the goal has always been simple. We strive to coach and support every one of our students to be 100 per cent employable, and we truly mean every student.

Mohammad Meraj, MBA, EFQM, PGCHE is the Head of Academic Professional Services and Quality Assurance at MDX Dubai, which includes the Careers and Employability Services (CES). This is a uniquely dedicated department, where students and alumni can receive career guidance, job search strategies, mock interviews, and the opportunity to apply for internships or graduate jobs.

Mohammad talks about the need to consider your career early, and how to utilise the opportunities you receive throughout university life to graduate in the best possible position:

Mohammad Meraj, MBA, EFQM, PGCHE,Head of Academic Professional Services and Quality Assurance MDX Dubai

“It’s so important to think about what you want to gain from your education from an early age; your decisions at 16 will impact your future, but that’s not as scary as it used to be. The world has changed tremendously, and information is readily available to us. Use the internet. Use social media. Find out about the industry you’re considering a career in, and take any opportunity to immerse yourself in it. A successful career doesn’t happen overnight, we must work on it every day.

“At Middlesex, we recently started a schools initiative called KICK-START, where school students can come onto campus, be immersed in university life, and get a true taste of studying one of more than 70 programmes such as Law, Accounting and Finance, Robotics, Graphic Design, Psychology and more. Universities are constantly hosting open days, like we do every month. Attending will give an amazing insight into how your studies will shape your future. It's just a matter of engaging with the information that is out there.

We are also very proud to offer a programme called the International Foundation Programme (IFP). Joining university a year early allows students the opportunity to get a taste for student life before committing to a specific undergraduate programme, and opportunities like that are invaluable.

“Once you’ve enrolled, the fun is just beginning. It's not enough to just have a good CV or a good LinkedIn profile. You must also be proficient at showcasing your work, having your portfolio online, and building a network of connections. The Careers and Employability Services team are here to give you all the support you need to stand out. We do workshops for students throughout their studies to help them plan things like building their digital brand or showcasing their accomplishments creatively. Because what's the first thing we do as employers? A background search about candidates online.

“And finally, internships are hugely important; as an employer, you want to see a candidate has technical skills, but most importantly the real-world knowledge of how a business operates. At MDX, two thirds of our student body get an opportunity to intern or volunteer, and we frequently host Careers Fairs, our last bringing in over 150 industry employers looking for future talent.

If you’re serious about building towards an incredible career, MDX is the place to begin. Talent is nurtured, support is given even beyond graduation, and our Careers and Employability

Services department work so that every student has the tools they need to succeed. This is our primary goal, and the reason we have an exemplary reputation for career support.”

Testimonial

Mohamed Shahid,BA Honours Business Management (Finance), 2nd Year

Apart from academics, the university provides students with job opportunities that help us in gaining experiences in working environments. As a student in the university, I have been given the opportunity to work with Middlesex as a marketing intern.”