Got Georgia on your mind?
Eclectic architecture, sprawling nature, heart-thumping activities and more await you
Offering a wide range of adventures, Georgia has become the dream destination for visitors throughout the world.
The small country is located between Europe and Asia and brings a perfect marriage of both cultures. Georgia offers diversity not only in culture but in untouched nature. With Caucasus mountains and tropical beaches, Georgia has almost every climate type and feels like a paradise for adventure-seekers.
Being rich with snowy mountains, dreamy, powder snow resorts, tropical beaches, captivating landscapes, and waterfalls, Georgia offers almost every type of activity - one can go hiking, paragliding, rafting, climbing, horseriding, birdwatching, sky gazing, or just strolling through the magnificent forests while reconnecting with the untouched nature of Georgia.
The main treasure of the country is that it has both sides of the coin to satiate your wanderlust. In addition to outdoor activities, Georgia offers great museums, cafés and nightlife and holds unique traditional and modern festivals. You can explore the cultural monuments being kept through the centuries and listed in Unesco's Intangible Heritage Sites.
The capital, Tbilisi, has emerged as one of the coolest cities in Europe, with burgeoning nightlife and world-class restaurants. Even the streets feel like museums here, representing diverse, unique architecture. Witness the perfect combination of the old and the new in this city, and feel the warmest emotions while connecting with the locals.
Georgian hospitality can be felt at your hotel, in the countryside villages, and on the busy streets of its bustling cities. The Georgian saying 'A guest is a gift from God' describes the locals' warm and welcoming attitude towards every single guest.
If safety is on your mind, worry not - Georgia has been listed among one of the safest destinations in the world, according to the global database Numbeo. The country stands out in terms of safety even during the pandemic. It is one of the first countries to open for tourists in 2021.
Plan an unforgettable trip to Georgia.
Learn more at www.georgia.travel.
-
Supplements
Got Georgia on your mind?
Eclectic architecture, sprawling nature, heart-thumping activities... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Investing in students' academic journey
Rochester Institute of Technology's programmes seamlessly integrate... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Delivering powerful toolkit
At the Sheffield Private School, students receive a limitless... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Develop an independent mindset
Children graduate as self-confident and open-minded lifelong learners ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Putin, Biden agree to return envoys to Washington,...
Moscow recalled Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov after... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai: 2 children locked inside car by father,...
The father told the police he routinely leaves his children in the... READ MORE
-
News
Indian expat to leave UAE after 50 years
Kathleen Randhawa, who arrived in the UAE on May 3, 1971, says she... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Etihad suspends India-UAE flights until at least...
Flights from Pakistan and Bangladesh among other countries have also... READ MORE
News
UAE: Pakistani doctor receives 10-year golden visa
15 June 2021
Jobs
Dubai govt jobs for expats; up to Dh30,000 salary