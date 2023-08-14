Golden Visa: Hardwork Always Payback

Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Dubai, Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, awarded the highest immigration award to Khushnood, who has been performing his journalistic services in the UAE for the last two decades.
Mudassar Khushnood, who is currently associated with a private channel 92News in UK and Pakistan, attributed this success to the friendship between Pakistan and the UAE.
While commenting over the award, Mudassar Khushnood said that he is thankful to Allah Almighty for giving him this honor.
He paid rich tribute to the visionary leadership and said the UAE is the most developed country in the world because it accords top priority to merit.
“All this is because of my parents’ prayers. I thank the Emirati leadership, The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai for this honor,” he said.
Mudassar Khushnood has previously received several awards for his journalistic services from many European countries, including the United States, Britain and Australia.
