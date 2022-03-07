Getting The Puzzle Pieces Right!

Arindam De, Deputy CEO and Managing Director and Harish Visweswaraiah, Country Managing Director — UAE

Ashwini Kumar speaks to Arindam De, Deputy CEO and Managing Director and Harish Visweswaraiah, Country Managing Director - UAE, Protiviti Member Firm for Middle East Region about the Local Content Program (LCP) Advisory journey in the UAE

The In-Country Value (ICV) program, implemented under the supervision of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), is a UAE government program that aims to boost economic performance and support local industries by redirecting higher portions of public spending into the UAE economy. As part of ‘Projects of the 50’, MoIAT has launched the ICV Program on a federal level, contributing to increased demand on local goods and services, promoting local capabilities and attracting foreign direct investment towards the local industrial sector. The ICV program witnessed great success since its launch in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in 2018 and now continues to play a larger role across all the seven Emirates.

Protiviti established the ICV practice in 2018, concurrent to the launch of the program by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). “Protiviti was one of the pioneers in the ICV program and was empaneled as one of the first six Certifying Bodies”, says Arindam De.

At the inception of the ICV program, Protiviti considered the certification initiative as a strategic project. The ICV project team comprised of professionals from diverse solutions, based across geographies. As the project forged ahead, the rapid growth of ICV requests was not without challenges. The ICV project framework needed to be reworked to manage ICV certification of numerous clients in a coordinated manner and bridge the gap between strategy and implementation. Thus, Protiviti carved out a separate portfolio namely, Local Content Program (LCP) Advisory, with a dedicated and centralised team in the UAE to increase productivity, improve customer experience and optimise business processes. “It was a ‘story change’ moment for the ICV project, and we needed to focus on our clients’ need and deliver value through exceptional work. Day by day, we put the pieces together, and today they fit into one picture,” says Harish Visweswaraiah.

Protiviti pays the utmost importance to the calibre of the team. In addition to appointing experienced professionals, year-round training is an essential part of the ICV certification process and necessary to ensure knowledge sharing among the team and compliance with the ICV requirements.

Trainings are provided, and regular tests conducted to meet Protiviti’s stringent internal standards and maintain the highest quality of deliverables.

From the kick-off meeting, throughout project fieldwork and review, to finalisation of ICV certificate and exploring the opportunities to improve the ICV score, the LCP team oversaw every element with patience, precision and expertise. Due to this focused approach, the firm’s LCP team expanded to over 20 professionals in the region.

Over time, the LCP portfolio continued to adapt and enhance in line with the business landscape. Protiviti also sought to keep its commitment to attract UAE national talent to join the firm. “Determining the stakeholders and setting up the right governance are essential ingredients for sustainable growth”, says Arindam. Accordingly, the firm has onboarded UAE nationals across its various business support and consulting solution teams.

Clients’ feedback highlighted that language skills were crucial to make the programs successful in addition to the team’s technical competencies “We realised the importance of relating to our clients on their terms — not ours, and promoted diversity within the team,” explains Harish, and “that is the secret to create a happy culture,” adds Arindam.

Protiviti’s steadfast commitment to its clients has made the firm the Certifying Body of choice. “We are more than a service provider; we are a trusted partner to our clients. What differentiates us is our strive for excellence and aspiration to maintain high delivery standard; this means doing more than the minimum required. Our years of ICV experience, an extensive network of suppliers and strong relationships with our partners are constantly challenging the LCP team to go above and beyond in pursuit of our goal of delivering exceptional quality,” stresses Harish.

The Covid-19 pandemic changed the working environment and tested LCP team’s resilience. The team’s track record of success proved to be invaluable during this challenging time. In today’s rapidly evolving economic environment, suppliers expect that turnaround time for work is minimised. “Innovation is a fundamental part of our services. Digitisation is the way to innovate and bring untapped efficiencies to our operations,” says Arindam.

Protiviti is continually upgrading and innovating to help the suppliers face the future with confidence.