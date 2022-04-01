Get Ramadan ready in the healthies manner

Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022

The Holy Month of Ramadan is upon us, offering an opportunity to hit the reset button and to establish a healthy work-life balance. It is a chance to reconnect with our spiritual side and to reconfigure and refresh our body and mind. During fasting, as you abstain from food and water for long hours, you can lose nutrients and water from the body. This can lead to an overall dip in the immunity levels and nourishment of our body. Keeping the health and overall wellbeing of the consumers in mind, Aster Pharmacy conceptualised ‘Get Ramadan Ready Box’ with a customer insight on the following areas:

•Dehydration

•Immunity

•Gut health/Digestion

In order to address these three areas and to ensure that customers can experience a healthy Ramadan, Aster Pharmacy has put together a range of products specially curated to make this Ramadan the healthiest and happiest one ever. In a nutshell, the aim is to ‘Get Ramadan Ready - Stay Healthy, Stay Hydrated, Stay Nourished.’ With that overarching goal set in mind, here is an overview of the products in the box which is priced at a pocket friendly Dh175 for five products – that’s 30 days of wellness in a box!

Gaviscon tablets

Gaviscon heartburn and indigestion relief tablets bring long lasting relief from the pain and discomfort of heartburn and acid indigestion. It can be used to treat gastric reflux (a condition in which the acid stomach contents flow upwards into the food pipe) and flatulence caused by gastric reflux which are common symptoms during periods of fasting.

Bio oil

Bio oil improves the appearance of scars, stretch marks, and uneven skin tone. It is also effective for treating dehydrated skin which can be a concern during fasting especially for people with sensitive skin. It contains the breakthrough ingredient PurCellin Oil which reduces the thickness of the formulation and makes it easily absorbed.

Bepanthen

Bepanthen lotion for face and body gently aids natural skin regeneration, while keeping it soft, smooth and moisturised. This light formulation swiftly penetrates the skin exposed to drying and damaging environmental factors. Bepanthen lotion contains the active substance dexpanthenol, and pro vitamin B5, which is converted in the skin cells into a vitamin that helps skin to grow, restores its healthy look and stimulates its regeneration from the inside out. With its highly absorbent, and high moisture content, Bepanthen lotion is an effective treatment of many kinds of skin irritations such as redness, sun burn, and mild burns. As Ramadan often comes with the onset of summer, it is important to stock up on this lotion to ensure your skin is well nourished.

Redoxon

Redoxon with 1000 mg vitamin C essential immunity support effervescent tablets help boost your immune system against daily threats like viruses and bacteria or even against the harmful effects of antibiotics. They also reduce the severity and duration of cold symptoms. As the body cannot produce vitamin C itself, it must be ingested along with food. Vegetables and fruits, especially citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, and grapefruit, are rich in vitamin C, however, people often don't ingest enough ascorbic acid naturally and require nutritional supplements. Supplementary vitamin C may be required if you are suffering from a cold, Redoxon offers a range of innovative products containing high strength and effective ingredients to fortify and support the immune system as you observe the 30 days of fasting.

Blueberry Naturals Rainbow

Blueberry Naturals Rainbow multivitamin and mineral complex provides a complete spectrum of your essential nutritional requirement for the whole day. This convenient once daily tablet is carefully formulated with daily recommended vitamins and minerals that your body needs to create the fuel for an active lifestyle – so you can stay fit and maintain your fitness regime even during the holy month.

All of these products are specially priced at Dh175 instead of the full price of Dh245 to ensure its accessible to all customers. However, this is available at limited stores and limited stock – so grab it before its gone – Ramadan Kareem!!