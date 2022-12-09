Get Bowled Over

Looking for a slice of Japan? MaKiRa in Dubai will elevate your experience to the next level

Published: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 10:22 AM

Staying true to Dusit Thani Dubai’s commitment to culinary excellence, the iconic five-star hotel adds to its portfolio — MaKiRa, the newest Japanese rolls and bowls destination in DIFC, fusing flavours and techniques that hallmark the traditional and modern cultures of Japan into one exciting dining experience.

This concept restaurant is an inspiration from Japan’s most beloved dishes – Maki and Ramen. Ranging from the originals to the chefs’ contemporary experiential flavours, each dish promises to take you on a quintessential foodie journey. From choices of salmon to premium wagyu beef, everything you savour is handpicked from the best farms. Choose to be either counter seated and watch the chefs work their magic or comfortably lounge with your family and friends between the four walls of the ramen-inspired art and get your gourmet bowl roll-ing with alcohol-free hops.

Design Elements

Light, bright, quirky, and a fun-filled environment populated with dominant wooden features and Japanese contemporary design elements, guests are welcomed into the space with a variety of illuminated multi-coloured Japanese umbrellas, showcased as ceiling features at the entrance lobby, perfect for that next viral mirror-gram.

Traditional wall features include Japanese Uchiwa fans and Furoshiki boxes in different colours and patterns to accentuate the walls and the striking Samurai ramen graphics of Seiten No Heki-Reki, meaning a complete surprise and Hana YoriDango representing food over flowers, exaggerated to sit well within the colourful inspiration of the design.

MaKiRa Menu

In MaKiRa’s prominent and dramatic open kitchen, guests can mingle one-on-one with the chefs behind the counter. The menu features a variety of Japanese rolls, which include Aburi Truffle Wagyu Roll (wagyu beef slices, avocado, truffle kewpie, crispy onions and yakiniku sauce), Ebi Tempura Uramaki (prawns tempura, avocado, orange tobiko, spicy kewpie and teriyaki), Torched Salmon Uramaki (salmon tartar, cucumber, truffle kewpie and teriyaki glaze), amongst others.

Wagyu Beef Ramen (traditional Shoyu broth with wagyu beef chashu), Tan Tan Ramen (creamy chicken broth with spicy minced chicken and crispy garlic oil), and the Tom Yum Ramen (coconut milk enriched classic tom yum broth with shrimps and crispy garlic oil) are some of the highly recommended hearty bowls to try.

For the more mindful palates, a thoughtfully-curated healthy selection of salads, poke and chirashi is also available. A definite must-try is the Tuna Poke (quinoa, charred pineapple, edamame, snow peas and red radish served with Bloody Mary dressing) and the New Style Chirashi (sushi rice, salmon, tuna, octopus, hamachi, takuwan, hajikame and wasabi soy dressing).

At the core of MaKiRa’s kitchen is an unwavering dedication to the use of top-tier ingredients, matched with unique cooking techniques and the utmost reverence to bring out its best flavours. Emboldened with Dusit’s renowned commitment to sincere hospitality, guests may anticipate an irresistible allure that creates liveliness and elegance to this new venue.

MaKiRa is located on the ground floor of Dusit Thani Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Open daily for lunch 12 to 3pm and Dinner 7pm to 11pm.

For reservations: 04 317 4515; WhatsApp 054 990 8007; dine.dtdu@dusit.com

Socials: @MakiRaDubai on Instagram and Facebook