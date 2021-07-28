Gain a competitive edge
Become a CFO, controller, or a data analytics manager, and work for top-notch organisations with IMA’s CMA certification
IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) is the worldwide association of accountants and financial professionals in business. Founded in 1919, it is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. It is committed to helping its approximately 140,000 plus members strengthen on-the-job skills, better manage companies, and accelerate careers. It enables members to discover the myriad possibilities within the profession and build an actionable future in management accounting.
With a global reach (150 countries) and more than 350 professional and student chapters, IMA is the only organisation to offer the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) certification, its high-ROI certification, that’s always earned through a multi-part exam. The IMA seeks to be the leading resource for developing, certifying, connecting and supporting the world’s best accountants and financial professionals in the business. IMA’s mission is to provide a forum for research, practice development, education, knowledge sharing, and advocacy of the highest ethical and best business practices in management accounting and finance. It does this by:
Offering the prestigious certification — the CMA — with a proven return on investment
Building a professional network that provides career resources and contacts to last a lifetime
Creating CPE-eligible education programmes that improve industry knowledge and leadership potential
- Giving voice to the profession with insightful and timely journals and newsletters
- Serving as a thought leader in cutting-edge research and industry best practices
- Advocating for the profession in a challenging regulatory environment
IMA provides best-in-class certification — the CMA — for critical internal financial management responsibilities, including planning, budgeting, business reporting, decision analysis, and risk management. The CMA certification is a sign to employers and peers that you have taken the next step to unlock your potential as a financial professional.
For nearly 50 years, the CMA certification has been the global benchmark for management accountants and financial professionals. CMAs can explain the “why” behind numbers, not just the “what”. And that can give an individual greater credibility, higher earning potential, and ultimately a seat at the leadership table.
Candidates can sit for the CMA programme with any one of IMA’s CMA-approved training partners. Its carefully chosen and assessed CMA training providers provide enrollers with the best teaching methodology and support to help them master and pass the CMA exam.
To earn the CMA, one will need to meet the following requirements:
- Hold an active IMA membership
- Complete and pass Parts 1 and 2 of the CMA exam.
- Hold a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college/university or a related professional certification.
- Abide by IMA’s Statement of Ethical Professional Practice.
- Have two continuous years of professional experience in management accounting or financial management.
Reasons to consider the CMA certification
- Gain global recognition
As a globally recognised certification, the CMA is a “passport” to a wide range of career opportunities
- Impress future employers
Students can sit for the CMA exam prior to graduation to give their resume an edge
- Increase earning potential
Globally, the median total compensation for CMAs is 58 percent higher compared to non-CMAs.*
*IMA’s 2021 Salary Survey
- Become future-proof
Gain knowledge in areas like decision support, data analytics, and critical thinking to thrive in the era of AI
Get started at https://imamiddleeast.org/Student/.
