Gadiyar Group: Building the foundations of tomorrow

For over three decades, Gadiyar Group has been a trusted name in the UAE’s foundation engineering and construction industry, with foundation engineering at the core of its expertise. Built on technical excellence, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to quality, the Group has successfully delivered foundation solutions that support some of the nation’s most demanding residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure developments.

Leading the Industry in Foundation Engineering

At the heart of the Group’s operations is Anmol Piling & Steel Structures LLC, the flagship company specialising in piling, shoring, deep foundation systems, and geotechnical engineering solutions. Recognised for its precision-driven approach, advanced engineering capabilities, and reliable project execution, Anmol Piling has established itself as one of the UAE’s trusted foundation engineering specialists. With extensive experience in delivering complex foundation systems, the company provides safe, efficient, and cost-effective solutions that ensure structural integrity from the ground up.

Why Gadiyar Group?

With over three decades of foundation engineering and construction excellence, Gadiyar Group is a trusted partner in delivering innovative, reliable, and sustainable engineering solutions across the UAE. Our multidisciplinary expertise spans foundation engineering and piling, steel structures, engineering consultancy, ready-mix concrete trading, fire and safety solutions, and real estate development, allowing us to provide fully integrated services under one group. With a proven track record of successfully delivering projects across Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, and Abu Dhabi, we are recognised for our strong coordination with local authorities, unwavering commitment to quality, safety, innovation, and sustainability, transparent communication, and client-first approach. Backed by a dedicated team of experienced engineers and construction professionals, we consistently deliver projects with precision, efficiency, and long-term value, earning the trust of developers, consultants, and contractors throughout the UAE.

Ibrahim Gadiyar, Founder and Managing Director, Gadiyar Group of Companies, UAE, said: "Every great structure begins with a strong foundation. At Gadiyar Group, our vision has always been to create more than just projects — we strive to build trust, lasting partnerships, and engineering excellence that delivers value for generations. Through innovation, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to quality, we continue to contribute to the UAE’s growth and development while providing our clients with reliable, sustainable, and future-ready solutions. Our journey is driven by a passion for excellence and a commitment to building a stronger tomorrow."

For more than 30 years, Gadiyar Group, through Anmol Piling & Steel Structures, has played a significant role in shaping the UAE’s infrastructure landscape. Our expertise in piling and foundation engineering, shoring, and engineering consultancy has contributed to successful projects across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah, earning the trust of clients through technical excellence, transparent project execution, and an unwavering commitment to quality.

As the UAE continues to drive sustainable urban development and world-class infrastructure, we remain dedicated to delivering innovative, compliant, and future-ready engineering solutions. Backed by the strength of the Gadiyar Group’s diversified businesses and decades of specialised expertise, we build more than strong foundations, we build lasting partnerships that contribute to the nation’s continued growth and development.