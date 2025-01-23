Future-proof your career with a graduate degree from Canadian University Dubai

In a dynamic global business environment, industry professionals must embrace transformation to stay ahead. Preparing for jobs that do not yet exist demands robust academic foundations coupled with practical, hands-on experience. At Canadian University Dubai (CUD), every graduate degree program supports students to build the essential industry knowledge, real-world skills, and adaptive mindset needed to thrive in tomorrow’s workforce.

Renowned as a pioneer in graduate education, CUD is leading the way in developing innovative programs that respond to the evolving business landscape.

Transformed MBA curricula

The Master of Business Administration (MBA) has been revamped to focus on four in-demand disciplines. Students can choose from specialties in General Management or Finance or explore new focus areas in Digital Marketing or Talent Management Leadership. With a 90% employability rate for graduates within one year, this program is designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in today’s competitive job market.

Advanced education in Artificial Intelligence

CUD has recently launched a cutting-edge Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence (MScAI), to meet the accelerating demand for skills in this field and to support the national vision for leadership in AI.

Professional development in Public Health leadership

The new Master of Public Health (MPH) program addresses industry demands for a general and comprehensive approach to public health leadership, supporting recent graduates to transition into the field and current working professionals to advance into senior roles.

Business innovation through technology

The Master in Information Technology Management program combines the principles of modern business with the opportunities presented by advancing technology, to equip professionals with the knowledge to drive innovation and sustainability.

Academic excellence and experiential learning

With curricula inspired by the university’s Canadian partner institutions, CUD offers an education that is both globally recognized and nationally accredited by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education & Scientific Research. Experiential learning is central to the academic curricula, with opportunities to conduct applied consulting and research projects, which enable students to embark on industry-based assignments as part of their studies. As a modern business imperative, each program incorporates lessons in sustainable practices.

Programs are tailored to working professionals with flexible evening and weekend classes. Studying alongside senior professionals from business and government provides outstanding peer learning opportunities, enhancing the educational experience and building valuable high-level professional networks, to help sustain and future-proof your career.

Students enrolling in the March 2025 intake for the inaugural cohort of the MPH and MScAI programs will be eligible for an exclusive 5% time-limited fee waiver.

Apply now for entry in March 2025 – classes start March 8th

Dr. Adam Fenech

Provost

Canadian University Dubai

“One means for universities to continue to foster academic excellence is through innovative programs that address contemporary challenges. By offering cutting-edge degrees such as the Master of Public Health (MPH), Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence (MScAI), and Master of Information Technology Management (MITM), Canadian University Dubai empowers students to become leaders in their fields. These programs not only enhance critical thinking and problem-solving abilities but also emphasize interdisciplinary collaboration, preparing graduates to navigate complex global issues. Such forward-thinking initiatives ensure that universities remain at the forefront of education, driving societal progress and economic development."

Leaders at CUD Discuss How Innovative Programmes Are Shaping Future Global Leaders in AI, Business, and Health

Dr. Sherif Moussa

Dean / Professor

School of Engineering, Applied Science & Technology

Canadian University Dubai

Canadian University Dubai stands at the forefront of AI education, offering pioneering programs designed to equip students with the expertise and vision needed to lead in an increasingly dynamic technological landscape. Our curriculum seamlessly integrates cutting-edge theory with practical experience, underpinned by strategic industry collaborations and state-of-the-art laboratories. We cultivate the skills, ethical mindset, and creative problem-solving abilities necessary for students to address complex real-world challenges, empowering them to be key drivers in shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

Dr. Aseel A. Takshe Acting Dean School of Health Sciences & Psychology Canadian University Dubai The Master of Public Health (MPH) program at Canadian University Dubai (CUD) is a crucial stepping stone towards realizing the UAE's ambitious Health Vision 2030. This degree equips professionals with the expertise to tackle complex health challenges. Students will be key players in shaping the UAE's healthcare landscape and contribute to positioning the UAE among the top 10 countries globally for healthcare services. Professor Ibrahim Tabche Acting Dean School of Management Canadian University Dubai Our MBA program is at the forefront of corporate education, blending rigorous academic theory with real-world application. Through innovative courses like Global Consulting Projects and specialized concentrations, students gain the skills to tackle complex business challenges. Our diverse, international community and strong industry connections prepare graduates to become influential global leaders in today's dynamic business landscape. Dr. Saida Harguem Associate Professor School of Management Canadian University Dubai

Our MITM program equips students with expertise in IT management, covering IT operations, governance, and strategic planning. Emphasizing business intelligence, data analytics, and digital transformation, our program enhances analytical and strategic skills, preparing graduates to drive innovation, efficiency, and leadership while navigating digital transformation challenges in today’s dynamic business environment.