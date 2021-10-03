Future Looks Optimistic

Hotpack looks for long-term benefits from Expo 2020

Expo 2020 Dubai will be hugely contributing to the GDP of the region. It will be creating unprecedented opportunities for business to thrive and strengthen various sectors including manufacturing, tourism, retail, construction and so on.

With close to 200 countries participating during this six-month extravaganza, this sure presents us with business opportunities of dynamic proportions. We understand that more than 200 food and beverage outlets will be featured at the expo site — many of them international outlets that are featured in the UAE for the first time.

Hotpack Global, being the world’s leading manufacturer of disposable food packaging products, is really excited about the long-term prospects that we could develop from the success of Expo 2020.

Having operations in 12 countries including GCC countries, UK, USA, Morocco, Nigeria, Australia and India, we are in contact with many international F&B chains for supplies of their packaging needs during Expo. Hotpack is the first choice for most of them as our endeavour has always focused on the safety and hygiene of the packaging products we offer.

The hospitality and retail sectors are expected to reap maximum benefits from Expo 2020. Hotel occupancies are expected to be near full during the period in the UAE. With retail and wholesale sectors already contributing over 28 per cent to the GDP and almost 25 million visitors expected to flock to the UAE during the Expo, both these sectors are sure to bag substantial benefits.

As we understand, the huge infrastructure made for Expo 2020 will be there to stay even after the six-month period of the Expo and will serve as a global hub for innovation, and transitions itself to a fully integrated community hub for business and tourism alike. Therefore, many longer-term benefits are predicted for retail, manufacturing, and hospitality sectors even after Expo 2020.