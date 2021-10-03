Future Looks Optimistic
Hotpack looks for long-term benefits from Expo 2020
Expo 2020 Dubai will be hugely contributing to the GDP of the region. It will be creating unprecedented opportunities for business to thrive and strengthen various sectors including manufacturing, tourism, retail, construction and so on.
With close to 200 countries participating during this six-month extravaganza, this sure presents us with business opportunities of dynamic proportions. We understand that more than 200 food and beverage outlets will be featured at the expo site — many of them international outlets that are featured in the UAE for the first time.
Hotpack Global, being the world’s leading manufacturer of disposable food packaging products, is really excited about the long-term prospects that we could develop from the success of Expo 2020.
Having operations in 12 countries including GCC countries, UK, USA, Morocco, Nigeria, Australia and India, we are in contact with many international F&B chains for supplies of their packaging needs during Expo. Hotpack is the first choice for most of them as our endeavour has always focused on the safety and hygiene of the packaging products we offer.
The hospitality and retail sectors are expected to reap maximum benefits from Expo 2020. Hotel occupancies are expected to be near full during the period in the UAE. With retail and wholesale sectors already contributing over 28 per cent to the GDP and almost 25 million visitors expected to flock to the UAE during the Expo, both these sectors are sure to bag substantial benefits.
As we understand, the huge infrastructure made for Expo 2020 will be there to stay even after the six-month period of the Expo and will serve as a global hub for innovation, and transitions itself to a fully integrated community hub for business and tourism alike. Therefore, many longer-term benefits are predicted for retail, manufacturing, and hospitality sectors even after Expo 2020.
-
Supplements
Global Brand with Local Reach
ESPA has established itself as a prominent player over the last three ... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Aiming for Number One
The jewellery expert is excited to be part of the India Pavilion and... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Tapping into New Global Opportunities
First Flight Couriers Middle East aims to build connections and... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Positive Outlook for the Nation
Visitors can see Champion Neon’s products all around the Expo site
READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Three killed, flights delayed
A child who had been swept away by water was found dead, as two... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Saif attends funeral prayer for pilot ...
Family of the deceased also received condolences through social media ... READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Hatta parks, facilities...
Mountainous and low-lying areas, and coasts and valleys are likely to ... READ MORE
-
UAE Attractions
Global Village entry ticket to cost Dh20 if...
Price to remain Dh15 for those purchasing the tickets online. READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: Can I share a hotel room with my girlfriend?
3 October 2021
News
UAE: 4 killed in plane crash while on duty
2 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony
13 votes | 28 September 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?