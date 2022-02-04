Fuelling the sense of true ‘Sri Lankanness’

Asiri Wickramasuriya, Country Manager – UAE, SriLankan Airlines

Sri Lankan airlines, the national carrier of the country has been providing safe travels to its citizens and tourists

By Asiri Wickramasuriya Published: Fri 4 Feb 2022, 12:00 AM

We, at SriLankan Airlines, wish all our friends and their families, a happy 74th Independence Day. As we mark a day full of history and memories, we take pride in the sense of ‘Sri Lankanness’ that we embody and embrace in our service and have proudly carried across oceans.

As the proud flag carrier of Sri Lanka, we join in the celebrations today, re-defining the ethos of nation-mindedness in our service, having brought home over 9,000 Sri Lankans from the UAE, in the height of the global pandemic. Currently, with our daily operations out of Dubai and four weekly flights out of Abu Dhabi to Colombo, we continue to offer convenient connectivity to those who are homebound and beyond. We are dedicated to the national endeavour of connecting our island home with the world and taking the island heartbeat across continents with the invitation to explore Sri Lanka like never before.

Dubai has been one of the first destinations where SriLankan Airlines had the privilege of establishing its presence way back in 1979. We have come a long way from our humble beginnings. It has always been a matter of pride to serve in a country where there are many Sri Lankans seeking our hospitality and connectivity. Whilst it is always a pleasure to welcome a tourist anticipating to experience Sri Lanka for the first time, even over and again, the joy of welcoming someone heading home is quite inexplicable.

Even during the height of the pandemic, we were determined to continue the vital air links to provide passage home and when the situation improved, we were more than happy to restore our frequencies, with the assurance and knowledge that, you will continue to seek the comfort and warmth of our service.

Whilst we thank you for your patronage and loyalty over the years, which has made our presence in the region more meaningful, and allowed us to fulfil this national mission, we take this opportunity to assure you that, on the wings of SriLankan Airlines, your safety and well-being is guaranteed right through the journey. As a winner of the highest attainable Diamond standard of the APEX Health and Safety Audit powered by SimplyFlying, our commitment to ensure safe and secure travel remains stronger than ever.

Anticipating to welcome you onboard soon.

Stay safe!

Happy Independence Day!