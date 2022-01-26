Fuelling Excellence

Pandit Deendayal Energy University is focused towards nurturing and creating future leaders of tomorrow

Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) — formerly Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU) — was established in 2007 through the act of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, with the provision to have diversity and scholarship for building a prominent talent base in the energy sector.

PDEU aspires to transform along with evolving times. Hence, initially, it focused on the energy education and research domain and gradually broadened its spectrum for trained human resources in the domains of science, technology, management, and humanities. Today, the university has marked its presence as a renowned institution with noteworthy national and international visibility. Furthermore, it has achieved many milestones through its ethical approach and commitment towards educational enforcement such as:

• NAAC 'A' Grade Accreditation with CGPA 3.39/4.0 in 2016

• Centre of Excellence Status by Government of Gujarat

• Ranked among Top 100 Universities in India by NIRF Ranking 2021

• Ranked number one by GSIRF Ranking 2021

• SIRO Recognition

• PDEU is the only private university in Gujarat to get the graded autonomy status by University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2018

PDEU provides its learners with a perfect blend of pristine environment and modern technology, enabling a dynamic learning experience and turning students into potential professionals. The university has an excellent infrastructure with proper maintenance facilities, offering students an ideal platform for excelling their performance.

• The university's mission is nurtured and supported by:

• Exceptional faculty from various reputed national and international Institutes having diverse background and exposure.

• Innovation and Incubation Centre provides a plethora of services and expertise to help innovators commercialise their ideas.

• Substantial library and IT resources that support research and classroom learning

• A residential campus that fosters a sense of community and integrates curricular and extracurricular life

• Abundant opportunities for students to undertake community service, internships, and study abroad; to participate in substantive research, often as early as the first year

PDEU has undertaken extensive research in the area of new energy sources, with eight international level centres of excellence and sponsored more than Rs 4 crores that have benefitted 950+ students till date as travel grant for paper presentation. Additionally, another 220+ student research projects have been funded worth Rs. 2.78 Crores. 130+ startups have been incubated, 68 government and industry sponsored projects have also currently been undertaken with investment of more than 200 crores.

At PDEU, understanding the need of the hour, special emphasis is given to developing the 'observational power' and 'sharpening the problem-solving approach' as this creates a foundation for achieving excellence.