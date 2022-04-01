Fuel your fast this Ramadan

Adopting these eating habits can ensure healthy Iftar and Suhoor

Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 11:09 AM

As the Holy Month of Ramadan commences, plans are being made for fasting, iftar, and suhoor whilst homes are being decorated and children are learning Ramadan rituals. Whilst fasting benefits our spiritual growth, it also helps regulate blood sugar, reduce inflammation and improve overall health. Fasting also benefits our mental health, as we feel stronger with a sense of accomplishment and achievement. It’s an important all-round discipline!

Staying with your exercise schedule can be challenging, as exercising during your fast, whilst having fat-burning and health benefits, can mean you feel fatigued quicker and your strength potential may be diminished. Overcome this by exercising in the morning after eating a healthy, protein-filled Suhoor.

Ensure your Iftar and Suhoor are healthy by choosing:

•Proteins for building new cells, repairing and building muscle. Think sustainable seafood and fresh fish, chicken, red meats, eggs or legumes.

•For carbohydrates, wholesome fruits and vegetables provide energy, fibre, vitamins and beneficial compounds like antioxidants. And when you need something sweet, fruit is the healthy treat. Vegetables, like sweet potato, also contain minerals like magnesium and potassium, which are essential electrolytes that move energy around the body. When the body has optimal electrolyte levels, it can make fasting and exercising easier.

•Lastly, fats are essential for keeping satiety and hormones steady. They are essential for hormones and form the cell membrane for every human cell. Ideal sources of healthy fats are eggs, nuts, fatty fish (salmon, mackerel), avocado and olives.

FreshToHome wishes you, your family and loved ones a very blessed Ramadan Kareem.