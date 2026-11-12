From Shenzhen to a brighter future for the Asia-Pacific and the world

The 33rd Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting will be held in Shenzhen, China, on November 18–19, marking China’s third time as Apec host. Under the theme ‘Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together’, the meeting will help shape the region’s future development and boost confidence in global development.

The Asia-Pacific is the world’s most dynamic economic region and a major engine of global growth. Over the past 37 years, Apec has become the highest-level, broadest and most influential economic cooperation platform in the Asia-Pacific, driving regional growth and integration. Today, as economic globalisation encounters headwinds, the question of where Asia-Pacific cooperation should head is an issue of our times that we must answer.

As a strong advocate and a leading force in Asia-Pacific cooperation, China has seized the opportunity of the Apec ‘China Year’ to build consensus on ‘one shared vision’: building an Asia-Pacific community; explore ‘two key pathways’: developing a network of connectivity and advancing the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP); and deepen cooperation in ‘three priority areas’: openness, innovation and cooperation. These efforts have been accompanied by more than 300 successfully hosted meetings and events of various kinds, yielding a host of cooperation outcomes. Bearing on the future development of the Asia-Pacific, the upcoming Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting will chart the course and rally strengths for regional cooperation at a crossroads.

China has benefited much from the Asia-Pacific and, in return, has shared its development gains with the region and the wider world. Today, China is the largest trading partner of 13 Apec economies and contributes 64.2 per cent of the region’s economic growth. Its high-quality development continues to provide strong impetus to regional and global economic growth.

The Communist Party of China (CPC) provides the core leadership for Chinese modernisation. Only by building a stronger Party can China ensure steady progress in this endeavour. The recent fifth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee made systematic plans for persevering with full and rigorous Party self-governance, providing a strong guarantee for building

China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernisation.

Under the leadership of the CPC,

China will continue to advance Chinese modernisation, bringing greater certainty and sustained momentum to shared prosperity in the Asia-Pacific and creating more development opportunities for countries around the world, including the UAE.

Peace and stability are essential to the prosperity of the Asia-Pacific, while openness and cooperation hold the key to its future. The complex situation in the Middle East not only affects regional peace and stability but also poses challenges to development in the Asia-Pacific and beyond.

Since the beginning of this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping has put forward a series of initiatives and proposals on promoting peace and security in the Middle East, contributing China’s wisdom and solutions to safeguarding world peace and promoting common development. At a time when global challenges are multiplying, the need to strengthen and reform global governance has also become increasingly urgent.

The 2026 Global Governance Forum, recently held in Xiong’an, China, helped translate growing consensus on the Global Governance Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping into concrete action, building momentum for a more just and equitable global governance system. The vast Pacific has ample room for all parties in the region to work together and pursue common development. Zero-sum confrontation should not be the choice for the Asia-Pacific; win-win cooperation should define its future. Looking ahead to the upcoming Apec meeting, China stands ready to work with all parties to build strong consensus on peace, development, cooperation and win-win outcomes across the Asia-Pacific and beyond.

Although not an Apec member, the UAE is a vital hub connecting global markets, and its development is closely linked to the prosperity of the Asia-Pacific. An Asia-Pacific that is more prosperous and stable, open and interconnected, universally beneficial and inclusive, united and mutually supportive will create new opportunities for the UAE to expand international cooperation. It will also open up broader prospects for deepening the China-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership and advancing common development.

As we gather in Shenzhen, China looks forward to working with all parties to stay committed to Apec’s founding mission of promoting economic growth and improving people’s well-being, embark on a new journey toward building an Asia-Pacific community, and share development opportunities with countries around the world, including the UAE. Together, we can build a brighter future for the Asia-Pacific and the world.