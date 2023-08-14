From Passion to Action: The Indus Hospital Youth Ambassador Programme

Amidst the myriad challenges faced by Pakistan’s healthcare sector, Indus Hospital and Health Network (IHHN) stands as a beacon of hope, empowering young minds to be agents of progress, instilling leadership qualities and social responsibility with the Indus Hospital’s Youth Ambassador Programme

By Maha Aamir and Huda Hamid Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 11:30 AM Last updated: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 11:33 AM

Pakistan, a nation known for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant communities, faces a profound healthcare crisis that demands urgent attention. Struggling with a myriad of challenges, the healthcare sector in the country grapples with insufficient access to medical facilities, a shortage of skilled healthcare professionals, and limited financial resources.

For the underprivileged and marginalised communities, accessing quality healthcare remains daunting as they confront barriers that hinder their ability to afford essential treatments and secure primary healthcare services. Amidst these challenges, one institution is a beacon of hope in Pakistan, with a mission to provide quality healthcare services accessible to all — Indus Hospital and Health Network (IHHN).

IHHN is driven by the passion to serve humanity and provides free, high-quality healthcare services to anyone who sets foot through IHHN’s doors. From life-saving treatments to specialised surgeries, IHHN has positively impacted millions of lives through its country-wide network of hospitals, physical rehabilitation centres, blood centres, primary care clinics, community health centres, mobile boat clinics, and public health initiatives across the region. IHHN has taken strides in bridging the gap between medical services and marginalised communities across Pakistan, but its commitment to transforming the healthcare landscape goes beyond medical expertise. Recognising the immense potential of the youth in driving positive change, the Indus Hospital, UAE branch launched the Indus Youth Ambassador Programme (IYAP) to empower young minds to be agents of progress and instil in them leadership qualities, empathy and a sense of social responsibility.

Initiated in 2021 with only 20 teenagers, IYAP has since evolved into a substantial and inclusive platform that enables young individuals to come together and actively participate in IHHN’s charitable initiatives. IYAP’s youthful and enthusiastic volunteers, mentors, and leaders have consistently proven to be vital assets to the mission served at IHHN. These young members of society hold significant potential, evident in their efforts, hard work, and resilience. Their invaluable contributions were commendable not only throughout the challenging Covid-19 pandemic but also during the devastating floods in Pakistan in 2022. This year, “The Joy of Giving” online campaign (IACAD No. PRHCE-00089633) was launched to raise funds for the treatment of childhood cancer patients in Pakistan. Our youth enthusiasts created their respective online fundraisers through the platform called Yallagive.

Amongst our volunteers, a few went beyond traditional fundraising activities. Aamnah Bhutta and Mikael Bhutta spearheaded a ‘Non-Uniform Day’ at their school, rallying their fellow students from all year groups to participate and donate. Sofia Omer also took fundraising to a new level and ingeniously sold candy and snacks in her school during lunch breaks.

Moreover, she selflessly offered piano lessons to her cousin, contributing the proceeds to the cause. With unwavering determination, Vivaan Shahani also took a hands-on approach in his neighbourhood and sold snacks to raise funds for cancer children. These creative efforts exemplify the dedication of IYAP Ambassadors to raising funds for a meaningful cause.

These ambassadors are nurtured under the guidance of Indus Youth Mentors, who not only assist them in setting up their campaigns but also advise them on the best strategies for fundraising within their communities.

The most senior members of the IYAP are leaders, distinguished as esteemed members who have previously served as ambassadors and mentors. Leaders are responsible for spreading awareness of IHHN’s cause amongst their peers and help in recruiting more ambassadors.

As the Youth Ambassadors embark on their transformative journey, they become beacons of hope, lighting the path towards a healthier, more equitable Pakistan. IYAP is not just a programme; it is a testament to the power of compassion, empathy, and youth-driven change. In a world where challenges abound, the youth are stepping forward as ambassadors of progress, transforming lives and inspiring hope in the hearts of those in need. As the programme continues to thrive and expand its reach, it beckons the youth of the UAE to join hands in shaping a world where no one is left behind.