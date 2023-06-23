From Milestones To Innovations

Empowering Adnoc Fueling Stations with cutting-edge technology and unmatched convenience, Gilbarco Vedeer-Root highlights its overall journey and the latest addition to the family

Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 3:55 PM Last updated: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 3:57 PM

Gilbarco Veeder-Root has been successfully a part of Adnoc’s journey. Gilbarco Veeder-Root Submersible Turbine Pumps, dispensers and other forecourt automation can be seen through many Adnoc Fueling Stations. And the company is happy to have the Latitude series of dispensers in full view at Adnoc Fueling stations.

A future-ready dispenser to fuel your future

The company has set out to design a future-ready dispenser and the thoughtful design process resulted in Latitude, a dispenser that fuels your future. The Latitude series from Gilbarco Veeder-Root offers a comprehensive suite of features to guide your business.

Engineered for efficiency and security but designed for convenience —Latitude will exceed expectations at every step of the customer’s journey.

The modern, uniform design has been carefully crafted to enable an engaging experience that drives forecourt traffic, fosters loyalty and grows with your business.

With a wide range of models and configurations to choose from, the Latitude series offers you the freedom to tailor your dispensers, future-proof your business and enable endless possibilities.

