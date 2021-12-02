From Land of Dreams to Beacon of The World

Ram Buxani, Chairman — ITL Cosmos Group

A resident for 62 years, Ram Buxani, Chairman of ITL Cosmos Group, has been the first-hand witness of the nation’s glorious transformation

The story of Dr Ram Buxani is the story of what the UAE stands for — a land of opportunities where dreams come to reality. The rags-to-riches story of the 18-year-old refugee who came by ship to the shores of the UAE in 1959 and made his fortune through sheer willpower and hardwork is a testament to the vision of the UAE, which rewards honesty, dedication and sincerity.

Speaking of that journey, Dr Buxani said, “I came to Dubai to make a living and support my mother. It was November 18, 1959, that I landed in Dubai by sea. I was just 18 years old.”

Recalling the first time he set foot on what would become his adopted home, Dr Buxani said, “My landing on Dubai shores was not a smooth task. The sea was very rough. I had to disembark from the ship some two kilometres away from the coast onto a small boat to reach the shore. I was scared as I did not know how to swim. I remember the winter breeze, as I first set foot on the seashore, and instantly fell in love with an indescribable charm that was Dubai in the fifties.”

And the rest, as they say, is history. Starting from the position of an office assistant, Dr Buxani rose through the ranks to become the chairman of the ITL Cosmos Group, the same company that had laid its faith on the shoulders of a young 18-year-old with big dreams.

No doubt, his journey — defined by hard work, perseverance and a burning ambition to excel — makes for a text-book tale for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Today, having steered ITL Cosmos Group, a diversified business conglomerate, to an Dh920 million (US$250 million) enterprise, Dr Buxani is a shining light on how individuals can transform themselves and that of their fellow beings through the culture of ‘philanthropic entrepreneurship’.

Meeting the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, then Ruler of Dubai, at a trade fair organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the late 1960s. Saif Al Ghurair, then president of the chamber, is in the centre.

Ranked as a top Indian leader by Forbes for three consecutive years from 2014 to 2016 and the recipient of the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ in the year 2017, Dr Buxani is indeed a multi-faceted personality who has made an indelible mark in the business and socio-cultural fabric of Dubai, his home away from home.

From its headquarters in Bur Dubai, ITL Cosmos Group has spread its wings across the nation led by a tremendous sense of optimism. Today, the group is engaged and interested in areas such as consumer electronics, IT, textiles and financial services, and stands out as one of the most accomplished, formidable and vibrant business organisations in the UAE.

With a team of over 200 professionals, ITL Cosmos Group has set impressive credentials in its business, under Dr Buxani, as a socially responsible company contributing to the economy of the UAE and upholding the values of sustainable development and economic diversification.

Looking back on his journey of 62 years, Dr Buxani remembered the early days, he said “Those days, life in Dubai was rustic and simple without much amenities like roads, cars, buses, electricity, air¬ conditioners and tap water. The town itself was within a one kilometre radius. Donkeys were used to transport water in tins at a price of four annas or a quarter of rupee for salt water and eight annas for sweet water.”

He attributed the momentum of growth that the UAE had witnessed to the openness and tolerance to all cultures and beliefs that has been endorsed by the visionary leadership of the country. Expanding on the vision, he said that having the foresight to create infrastructure in advance for the population growth that the country experienced, was a sign of great intellect. He was also appreciative of the leaders for placing trust in expatriates like himself and allowing them to grow and flourish. As an example of how far the country has come, he recalled that in the olden days, people would go abroad for holidays on account of the heat, but now with so much development and amenities available, people from all over the world come to the UAE during the summers. This is a sign of progress that the country has made.

On the occasion of the UAE’s 50th year of inception, Dr Buxani said: “When I came to the UAE, they were known as the ‘Trucial States’ and the British government had brought truce among these seven states. And it is such an amazing thing that the truce between them continues without any misunderstanding. I’m sure that the truce and friendship will continue for the next many decades and the country will flourish and grow and set an example for the world.”

Dr Buxani also remarked, “A deep sense of pride and accomplishment dwells within me having witnessed, experienced and lived with the leaps and strides taken by Dubai and the UAE in its march towards a developed progressive nation. There have, forever in history, been cities and countries, which have occupied centre stage and determined the path and substance of human progress and development, and it seems unquestionable and evident that today, UAE has come to occupy, deservingly, this space. Located strategically at the meeting place of several markets and cultures, the UAE remains the fulcrum on which tomorrow is creatively mapped. The resolute commitment and foresighted nuanced perspective of the leadership, demonstrated particularly over the last several months when the world came to be characterised by uncertainty and panic, contributed immensely to the recognition of the UAE as a force to reckon with. The UAE shows that it is possible; that possibility is a collective will; and that we will.”