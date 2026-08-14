From Karachi to Silicon Valley: Pakistan’s role in the global AI boom

Pakistan’s technology story is increasingly being written far beyond its borders, and few recent examples illustrate that better than the rise of Sualeh Asif, the Karachi-born co-founder of Cursor, an artificial intelligence-powered coding platform that has become one of Silicon Valley’s most closely watched startups.

Cursor’s parent company, Anysphere, has agreed to a deal giving Elon Musk’s SpaceX the option to acquire the company later this year for $60 billion, according to reports cited by Dawn. If SpaceX does not proceed with the acquisition, it would instead pay $10 billion for the companies’ partnership. The scale of the proposed deal is striking, but Asif’s journey to this point began much earlier.

Originally from Karachi, he studied at Nixor College before moving to the United States to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Even before university, he had demonstrated a strong interest in mathematics and problem-solving, representing Pakistan at the International Mathematical Olympiad between 2016 and 2018.

At MIT, Asif joined three fellow students to establish Anysphere, the company behind Cursor. The product was designed around a rapidly emerging use of artificial intelligence: helping software developers write, understand and edit code more efficiently.

AI-assisted coding has since become one of the areas where generative artificial intelligence has found particularly strong commercial demand. Developers are increasingly using AI tools not simply to generate individual lines of code, but to navigate large software projects, identify errors, explain unfamiliar code and accelerate routine programming tasks.

Cursor has positioned itself at the centre of that shift. The company says its platform is now used by millions of software developers and by around 50,000 enterprises, including major names such as Nvidia, Adobe, Uber and Shopify. Its growth has also attracted substantial investor interest.

In November 2025, Cursor reached a valuation of $29.3 billion following a $2.3 billion funding round co-led by investment firms Accel and Coatue. According to Forbes, the business has since crossed $1 billion in annualised revenue, placing it among the fastest-growing AI startups.

The proposed relationship with SpaceX could take that growth into another phase. SpaceX has said that combining Cursor’s reach among professional software engineers with its large-scale computing infrastructure could support the development of more capable AI models.

For Pakistan, Asif’s story is significant beyond the valuation attached to one company. It is another reminder that Pakistani students and professionals are increasingly participating in some of the world’s most advanced technology sectors.

His progression from Karachi to international mathematics competitions, MIT and eventually a leading AI company also underlines the importance of strong foundations in mathematics, computing and problem-solving.

As Pakistan looks towards a future shaped increasingly by artificial intelligence and the digital economy, stories such as Asif’s demonstrate what local talent can achieve when it gains access to education, global networks and opportunities to build at scale.

The challenge now is to create more pathways for that talent to emerge, not only abroad, but within Pakistan’s own technology ecosystem.