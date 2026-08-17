From India to the world: How KIIT is building globally ready graduates

Higher education is changing rapidly. Universities today are expected to do much more than award degrees. Students now look for institutions that can equip them with practical skills, connect them with industry, and provide opportunities that extend beyond national boundaries. Employers, meanwhile, want graduates who can adapt to new technologies, work across cultures and solve real-world problems.

In eastern India, KIIT Deemed to be University (KIIT-DU) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has steadily built a reputation around these expectations. Over the past three decades, the university has evolved into a leading multidisciplinary institution that combines quality education, academic diversity, strong industry engagement and growing international partnerships. Today, students from across India and many other countries come to KIIT, attracted by its broad choice of programmes, vibrant campus ambience and strong emphasis on career readiness.

One of the university's greatest strengths is the sheer breadth of disciplines it offers. While engineering remains a flagship area, KIIT has developed into a comprehensive university with programmes spanning management, law, biotechnology, medicine, nursing, dentistry, public health, architecture, fashion technology, design, film and media sciences, liberal studies, commerce, economics, rural management, computer applications and applied sciences.

Rather than treating these disciplines in isolation, KIIT encourages students to work across traditional academic boundaries. An engineering student can gain exposure to entrepreneurship. A management student can learn business analytics. Students of public health study technology-driven healthcare systems, while those in media and communication explore digital storytelling and emerging communication platforms. This approach reflects the way modern industries function, where professionals are increasingly required to work across multiple domains.

The university has also responded to the rapid pace of technological change by introducing programmes aligned with emerging industries. Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cyber Security, Electric Vehicle Technology, Digital Manufacturing, FinTech, Business Analytics and Cyber-Physical Systems are among the specialised areas now available to students. These programmes have been developed in collaboration with industry partners, ensuring that classroom learning remains closely connected to workplace expectations.

Engineering continues to attract a large number of students at KIIT. The university offers programmes in Computer Science, Mechanical, Civil, Electrical, Electronics, Chemical and Aerospace Engineering, among others. These courses have evolved alongside changing industry needs, with greater emphasis on automation, robotics, intelligent manufacturing, renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure and advanced computing.

Outside engineering, KIIT has also built strong schools in management, commerce and economics. Students pursuing business education are introduced to subjects such as financial technology, data analytics and digital business, preparing them for careers in a rapidly transforming global economy.

Healthcare has become another important pillar of the university. Through its schools of medicine, dentistry, nursing, biotechnology and public health, KIIT prepares professionals for an increasingly complex healthcare ecosystem. The School of Public Health, in particular, reflects the growing importance of healthcare management and policy in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Creative disciplines have also found a prominent place on campus. Schools of Architecture, Design, Fashion Technology, Film and Media Sciences, and Mass Communication encourage students to combine creativity with technology. As digital content, user experience design and visual communication become increasingly important across industries, these programmes are opening new career pathways for graduates.

The humanities remain equally relevant. KIIT's School of Liberal Studies offers programmes in psychology, sociology, library science languages and related disciplines that help students understand society, human behaviour and public policy. These subjects complement technical education by strengthening critical thinking, communication and ethical decision-making.

Legal education is another key academic strength of KIIT- The School of Law equips students with a strong foundation, preparing them for a career in litigation, corporate law, the judiciary, and academia.

Placement and Internships

Academic learning, however, is only one part of the university experience. KIIT places considerable emphasis on preparing students for employment through continuous engagement with industry.

The university's campus recruitment programme has consistently attracted leading employers from India and abroad. Companies from technology, consulting, finance, manufacturing, healthcare, legal services, biotechnology and other sectors regularly visit the campus, offering students opportunities across a wide range of professions.

Global technology companies such as Microsoft, NVIDIA, Cisco and PayPal have recruited KIIT graduates alongside organisations including TCS, Wipro, Infosys, Accenture, D. E. Shaw, Juspay Technologies, Hike and Human Resocia. Their continued participation reflects the confidence that recruiters have developed in the university's graduates over the years.

Recruitment is not confined to engineering alone. Students from the Schools of Management, Rural Management, Biotechnology and Law also secure opportunities with leading employers in their respective fields. International law firms, multinational corporations, financial institutions, healthcare organisations, research companies and development agencies are among those that recruit from KIIT.

Another notable feature is the emphasis on internships. Many students gain industry exposure before completing their degrees, allowing them to understand workplace expectations, apply classroom learning and build professional networks well before graduation. This practical exposure often makes the transition from university to employment much smoother.

Faculty members maintain regular interaction with industry experts, while guest lectures, workshops, innovation challenges and collaborative projects help students stay updated with changing technologies and business practices. The university's innovation and entrepreneurship initiatives further encourage students to develop ideas that can eventually become successful enterprises.

Twining Programmes

Perhaps the most distinctive aspect of KIIT's recent internationalisation strategy is the introduction of its International Twinning and Pathway Programmes. These initiatives allow students to begin their academic journey at KIIT and complete the final stage of their education at a partner university abroad.

Under this model, students typically study the first one or two years at KIIT before transferring to an overseas institution to complete their degree. This enables them to receive an internationally recognised qualification while benefiting from the academic foundation and affordability of studying initially in India.

The programmes have been developed through partnerships with well-known universities across the United States, Europe and Asia. These include Penn State University, the University of Tulsa, the University of Limerick, Arizona State University, Kent State University, George Washington University, the American University of Malta, the Asian Institute of Technology, the University of Sunderland, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State University, the University of Miami, the University of Texas Arlington, the University of Washington Bothell, the City University of New York and Sheffield Hallam University, among others.

For many students, these pathways offer far more than the opportunity to study overseas. They provide exposure to different academic systems, international classrooms, multicultural environments and global research networks. Students also gain valuable cross-cultural experience that is increasingly valued by employers in an interconnected world.

The programmes can also create opportunities for post-study employment, depending on the regulations of the destination country. For students hoping to build international careers, such exposure can provide a significant advantage.

At the same time, students remain connected to KIIT throughout their academic journey, benefiting from the university's academic support and established partnerships. This combination of local grounding and global mobility makes the pathway model attractive to families seeking quality international education without beginning the entire course abroad.

In an increasingly competitive higher education landscape, universities are judged not only by the degrees they offer but also by the opportunities they create for their students. KIIT's growth demonstrates a clear understanding of this shift. Its multidisciplinary academic structure, close relationship with industry and expanding network of international partners together offer students an education that reaches well beyond the classroom.