From host to influencer: How the UAE is steering the next chapter of global climate action

When the UAE hosted COP28 in Dubai in late 2023, it did more than stage one of the world’s most pivotal climate summits. It cemented its place at the heart of global climate diplomacy. A year later, as the world looks to Belém in Brazil for COP30, the UAE is no longer simply a host nation. It has evolved into an influential voice, shaping the direction of international dialogue on finance, innovation and sustainable development.

Building on a landmark legacy

COP28 was a defining moment. It produced the first global stocktake under the Paris Agreement and, for the first time, formal language calling for a transition away from fossil fuels. This milestone, known as the UAE Consensus, has become a reference point for future talks.

“As the initiators of the Troika Roadmap to Mission 1.5, the UAE firmly believes that NDCs must move beyond pledges. They must serve as national development blueprints integrating investment, inclusion and resilience,” said Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister for Energy and Sustainability Affairs, during the Copenhagen Climate Dialogue in May 2025. That message, that climate action and economic growth can progress together, has become the cornerstone of the UAE’s ongoing climate diplomacy.

From dialogue to diplomacy

After COP28, the UAE joined Brazil and Azerbaijan in the COP Troika, a collaborative mechanism linking past, present and future hosts. Through this platform, the UAE continues to push for continuity across global priorities, particularly climate finance accessibility, just transition and renewable energy partnerships.

“This is a critical moment where ambition must shift from agreements to the reality of accelerated actions. The choices we make now will define climate outcomes for decades and generations to come,” said Balalaa at the World Green Economy Summit in October 2025.

The UAE’s diplomatic leadership is now focused on turning commitments into collaboration, translating the UAE Consensus into tangible progress before COP30.

Exporting inclusive climate diplomacy

One of the UAE’s defining strengths is its role as a bridge between developed and developing economies. It consistently promotes an inclusive approach that unites governments, private sector leaders and civil society under one shared mission.

A WAM report highlighted that “Climate diplomacy is a cornerstone of the UAE’s efforts to mobilise global collaboration among organisations, individuals, and both public and private sectors in concrete actions supporting global climate work, aligning with the UAE’s hosting of COP28.”

The UAE also played a leading role in the COP28 Declaration on Climate, Relief, Recovery and Peace, launched in Dubai and endorsed by 74 countries and 40 international organisations, to strengthen resilience in climate-vulnerable and conflict-affected regions. Such initiatives underline the UAE’s belief that climate progress must be equitable, ensuring every nation has the tools and technology to adapt.

Finance, innovation and implementation

The UAE’s climate influence is grounded in action. At COP28, it launched a $30 billion climate investment fund designed to mobilise up to $250 billion in global climate solutions by 2030.

Domestically, it continues to deliver one of the world’s most comprehensive renewable energy programmes. From Masdar’s global portfolio of clean energy projects to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai, one of the largest in the world, the UAE is proving that energy diversification and growth can go hand in hand.

“The UAE continues its diplomatic and pragmatic efforts to enhance global climate action, support international cooperation and protect the most vulnerable communities from the impact of climate change,” the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed in July 2025.

This pragmatic vision is also evident in the country’s leadership of the Global Cooling Pledge, co-chaired with Brazil, which aims to reduce emissions from cooling systems and promote sustainable technologies. This topic is expected to feature prominently at COP30.

Leading by example in adaptation and resilience

Beyond finance and technology, the UAE is becoming a model for adaptation and resilience. Its efforts in mangrove restoration, water efficiency innovation and urban sustainability are setting benchmarks for the region. These domestic milestones reinforce the country’s credibility on the global stage.

“Water connects all dimensions of sustainable development. Accelerating progress on water through partnership, investment, and innovation will be essential in achieving SDG 6 and unlocking new solutions for societies and economies worldwide,” said Balalaa.

Such alignment between policy and implementation strengthens the UAE’s case as a serious player in shaping the next decade of climate action.

Looking ahead to Belém

As the world prepares for COP30, the UAE’s influence continues to expand. Its diplomatic consistency, investment platforms and leadership in energy transition make it a trusted partner in negotiations. The country’s focus on cooperation, inclusivity and innovation positions it as a constructive voice capable of bridging divides and accelerating progress.

The UAE’s evolution from host to influencer is not about prestige. It is about purpose, driving practical and scalable solutions that reflect both regional realities and global ambition.

“Change will come by working together and making it easier to embrace decisions that will sustain our world,” reads a statement from the Royal Family of the United Kingdom during COP28’s opening.

From the deserts of Dubai to the rainforests of Belém, the UAE carries one message i.e. climate action thrives on collaboration, and sustainable transformation requires shared responsibility. In a rapidly changing world, the UAE is proving that leadership is defined not by geography or legacy but by vision, continuity and action.

UAE climate highlights

Legacy: Host of COP28, delivering the first global stocktake and the historic UAE Consensus on transitioning from fossil fuels.

Finance: $30 billion UAE Climate Fund launched to mobilise $250 billion in global climate solutions by 2030.

Diplomacy: Part of the COP Troika with Brazil and Azerbaijan, ensuring policy continuity ahead of COP30.

Innovation: Co-chairs the Global Cooling Pledge and advances renewable energy through Masdar’s 20 GW global portfolio.

Action: Aims to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030 and train future leaders through the Centre for Climate Diplomacy.