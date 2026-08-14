From film sets to Virsa: Sobia Rana’s creative journey

Sobia Rana, a Dubai resident has spent a significant part of her life in the UAE.

From designing the set of a well-known film to creating residential interiors, Sobia is now the owner of Virsa, located in the heart of the vibrant Alserkal Avenue. Virsa is nothing short of a paradise for those who love interiors and enjoy creating beautiful homes.

Equipped with a degree in clothing design, Sobia began her career as a fashion designer. However, she soon discovered her passion for interior design and realised that her true calling lay in transforming spaces.

Sobia has an innate ability to turn ordinary spaces into beautiful interiors, which led her to pursue a course in interior design.

Her first assignment as an interior designer came as a surprise when she was recruited to work on the set of Pinky Memsaab, a home-grown film. Her work was a major success and became a turning point in her career.

As an interior designer, Sobia has witnessed a noticeable shift in the lifestyles and spending habits of people in the UAE compared with when she began working several years ago.

“When I started working as an interior designer, even people from well-to-do backgrounds were mindful of their spending. However, as the UAE has grown significantly and experienced an influx of prosperity and wealth, more people are now seeking professional help to design and furnish their homes,” she said.

“There has been an increase in demand for expensive home furnishings. As people in the UAE are highly conscious of fashion and style, the demand for interior designers has also grown considerably. Space, and how it is visualised by a client, lies at the heart of interior design, while many modern trends are now being incorporated into the design of a space. The expertise of an interior designer can therefore be invaluable.”

Sobia also enjoys designing interiors for events and has created several exquisite and elegant settings for occasions across the UAE.

She has a deep understanding of colour and aesthetics, which is evident in the collection displayed at Virsa in Alserkal Avenue. Handwoven vibrant baskets, subtly coloured pottery, rustic rugs and hand-painted furniture are all part of her collection.

“My work keeps me connected to my country. I have a passion for interior design, and I enjoy working with spaces. My work gives me the opportunity to showcase beautiful products and craftsmanship from Pakistan to people in the UAE,” she said.