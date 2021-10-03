From Dubai, to the World

Pioneer in healthcare insurance scheme awaits a season of success

A pioneer in healthcare management services, Dr. KP Hussain looks forward to welcoming the world to Dubai, his home for more than 30 years.

“This is a wonderful country, with a lot of positivity in its atmosphere. As a businessman seeing the giants peaks where Dubai has reached today gives me a sense of pride and awe. In 2010 when the Burj Khalifa was built, Sheikh Mohammed said in his speech that as a nation we will do something much bigger than this. In 11 years, this vision gets realised with the Expo 2020 Dubai. The business community here will agree unanimously that if you dream it, you can do it here in Dubai because the city facilitates to build this atmosphere,” said Dr. Hussain Chairman and Managing Director of Fathima Healthcare Group.

He believes that visitors to the Expo, and to Dubai and the UAE at large, will be most fascinated by its progress and development, under the guidance of visionary leaders.

“I remember seeing picture in the newspaper in the late 1980s, that of the rulers of this country visiting the business hubs around the world. How they explored the streets, met with the business communities there and studied the foreign exchange markets in these countries. I also fondly remember when the Dubai World Trade Centre was created and how the visionaries of this great nation drove the UAE to being globally-accepted as a trade hub.

“Over these years the world has been curious to know how this nation grew in leaps and bounds to the magnificence it is today. Experts have for long been studying and conducting global evaluations of how the UAE has developed to become one of the more inspiring economies globally. Now, they get the chance to come and witness this phenomenon.”

Dr. Hussain is confident that visitors have little to worry about the pandemic’s effects while visiting the UAE, thanks to an aggressive crisis management plan that the Dubai Health Authority executed following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in 2000. In his capacity as a frontline health worker, he was involved in the initial plan.

“Today, a year later I can say with full conviction that every bit of that plan was put into action and executed. Visitors to the Expo can be well assured that the venue will adhere to the highest levels of security and safety for its patrons. For a nation to host something the size of the Expo during a global pandemic is remarkable. And Dubai is ready.”

Fondly known as the ‘people’s doctor’ Dr. Hussain has been an integral part of the healthcare community in the UAE, and is most known for an insurance concept he introduced for the benefit of the blue-collar workers and his many philanthropic activities.

The success of this concept – ‘Cost Effective Medical Insurance Scheme’ in Year 2000, in the UAE encouraged Dr. Hussain to bring all other GCC countries under the cost effective, comprehensive and affordable scheme for the betterment of the lower income group.

Today around half a million people have benefited with this scheme. The government of Dubai has recognised his work, and has helped in implementing the similar scheme in Dubai Mandatory health insurance Scheme.

Dr. Hussain established Fathima Healthcare Group (FMC) in 1997, and has since worked tirelessly in extending medical security to the lower income group. Today the group is associated with 21 major health Insurance companies in the UAE. Around 10,000 corporates utilise this medical insurance facility for the low-income group at affordable costs.

FMC has an extensive association with national and international insurance companies, more than 2000 health care providers, and over 9000 corporates with flexible and strong relationship along with excellent care and satisfaction. FMC emphasises on ‘knowledge-based practice & evidence-based treatment’ and strongly advocates the ideology of ‘Health is a Lasting Investment’ at all levels of the social strata through its wide range of health insurance coverage and also ensures that insured members receive appropriate high-quality medical care.

FMC Network promotes the best international practices and evidence-based medicine and inherently applies patient/client-centred approach towards customer satisfaction. The team consists of experts with a strong background in insurance, finance, administration, and information technology with highly-skilled medical professionals who has extensive clinical experience in claims management, reimbursement and cost containment techniques.

A recipient of several prestigious and excellence awards in philanthropy and healthcare, Dr. Hussain is currently working towards introducing his Scheme to 21 new countries, through a comprehensive five-year plan. Qatar, Oman and Bahrain have already implemented his plan, and others have expressed keen interests. He feels that the Expo will open up a wider window of investment and growth relations between the UAE and the global business community.

“Dubai is one of the safest places in the world and one of the most ambitious economies. This is a place where people can live and invest in, with their families because the country facilitates our stay here in an extremely safe manner. Expo 2020 will be extra ordinary. The world will be able to witness the warm UAE hospitality and feel absolutely welcome.”