From diploma to masters, start your ACCA journey with Kaplan Professional Middle East

Develop industry-relevant skills with Kaplan's success-focused ACCA training courses for finance and accounting students

The role of accountants has evolved from traditional book-keeping to interpretation of data via accounting software and analytics. Even before Covid-19, top-tier organisations have been looking for data-driven accountants that have strong accounting expertise, industry insight and are well versed with the latest technological changes.

The ACCA certification is a globally renowned professional qualification and one of the pioneer accounting programmes in the industry that offers students unique flexibility. With relevant topics such as big data, IT, performance reporting, the qualification offers students the right skill set for the new economy and the digital world.



One of the greatest advantages of the qualification is that students can begin their journey while they are still in school and build a career towards being a chartered certified accountant by the age of 20. It also offers students the opportunity to simultaneously earn a BSc degree in Applied Accounting from the prestigious, Oxford Brookes University in the UK and an MSc in Professional Accountancy from the University of London - one of the top universities in London. Both the degrees can be studied online without having to leave the UAE. University students in the UAE can also receive exemptions towards certain ACCA exams which helps expedite their accounting journey. Even if you are not in the accounting field, this is a very cost-effective way of gaining three levels of qualification.

As an experienced ACCA-approved and UK's largest accountancy training provider, Kaplan Professional ME is one of the pioneer training providers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Kaplan's expertise includes training from experienced trainers who are chartered certified accountants, Kaplan ACCA approved study materials, and a student-centric eco-system that has helped students become ACCA regional prizewinners.

The trainers at Kaplan specialise in different ACCA papers, which ensures that students receive the right training and feedback essential for exam success. The trainers follow an evidence-based teaching approach, that offers students a focused learning journey designed for higher pass rates. Kaplan also offers additional support to students through the exclusive pass guarantee which provides students with the advantage to train for a paper free of cost, in case of an unsuccessful attempt.

The online and classroom training programmes by Kaplan include the award-winning and platinum accredited MyKaplan online portal, which helps students learn concepts, attempt practice tests and track their progress on the go. The study materials used by Kaplan are developed by Kaplan content specialists in the UK and are approved by the ACCA Institute, which ensures students are preparing for the exam with the best content.

For more information, visit: www.kaplangenesis.com or call 800 346

"As roles and job profiles change in the wake of the pandemic, so should the skillset of the students entering into the workforce. Professional qualifications offer students the specialised insight and added advantage needed to stand apart in the competitive industry. With Kaplan's dynamic and success-focused training programmes, finance and accounting students will receive the right industry-relevant skillset essential for corporate success and the expertise to pass global exams such as CFA, CMA, and ACCA with high pass rates."

Fiona McBride Managing Director Kaplan Professional ME

"The trainers at Kaplan are really amazing! They have extensive practical experience working in top-tier companies, which has helped me understand concepts better. The trainers offer real-life examples, in-depth feedback, and beyond classroom support, factors that have enabled me to become an ACCA regional prizewinner multiple times."