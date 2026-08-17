From coastline to global leadership: India’s maritime moment

As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, the country is also entering an important new chapter in its maritime journey.

Over the past few years, and particularly with the increased focus of the Government of India on ports, shipbuilding, ship repair, marine infrastructure and coastal development, the maritime sector has received much-needed attention. This direction is both timely and highly encouraging.

India’s vast coastline along the Arabian Sea, the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean gives the country a powerful natural advantage. The opportunity now is to utilise this coastline to its fullest potential by developing not only ports, but also shipyards, repair facilities, marine service centres, coastal transportation networks, vessel-building capabilities and supporting industries. If this potential is activated effectively, India can emerge as one of the world’s leading maritime nations.

Learning from the UAE maritime journey

Having spent decades working within the UAE’s marine engineering, ship repair and shipbuilding industry, I have witnessed first-hand how a strong maritime ecosystem can support economic growth and international trade. The UAE’s development as a major maritime hub has been driven not only by infrastructure, but also by reliability, international standards, technical expertise and the ability to support vessel owners and operators from around the world.

At Expert United Marine Services LLC, our journey has always been built on precision, integrity and responsibility. When we repair, maintain or build a vessel, the responsibility goes far beyond machinery. Ships carry people, cargo and livelihoods. Quality, safety and reliability therefore cannot be compromised.

Over the years, Expert United has developed capabilities across ship repair, marine engineering, dry-dock services, specialised industrial solutions and vessel construction. One of the areas in which we have built strong expertise is the manufacturing of aluminium passenger and crew boats to international standards. India has significant potential in this segment.

With such an extensive coastline, there is tremendous scope for passenger vessels, crew boats, offshore support craft and other specialised marine vessels along both the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal coasts. We would welcome opportunities to share the knowledge and experience we have developed in the Middle East with India’s maritime sector and to participate in its future growth. For the Indian diaspora, this is about more than business. It is about bringing international experience back to India and contributing to the country’s development.

Ocean diplomacy and cooperation

As my responsibilities have expanded into the field of ocean diplomacy, I have become even more convinced that maritime development cannot be viewed only from the perspective of individual countries. The oceans connect nations. A significant share of world trade moves by sea, carrying energy, raw materials, commodities, food, machinery and manufactured goods across continents.

Therefore, maintaining ocean transportation as safe, smooth, efficient and accessible is in the interest of the entire global community. India, because of its geography, capability and strategic position in the Indian Ocean, has the opportunity to play an increasingly important leadership role in this area. Platforms such as BRICS can also create stronger dialogue around maritime connectivity, shipping, logistics, port development and international cooperation. BRICS countries account for a significant amount of global production, consumption and trade. Stronger maritime collaboration among these nations can contribute to more resilient and efficient global supply chains.

India-UAE maritime ties

The UAE brings world-class maritime infrastructure, global connectivity, technical expertise and a mature ship-repair and marine-service ecosystem. India brings scale, engineering talent, manufacturing capability, an extensive coastline and a rapidly expanding maritime vision. Bringing these strengths together can open new opportunities in shipbuilding, repair, marine equipment, coastal transportation, technology, training and maritime services.

As one generation built its foundation through hard work, technical excellence and integrity, the next generation has a responsibility to expand that legacy through innovation, global partnerships and new markets.

On this Independence Day, my hope is to see India fully unlock the potential of its coastline and emerge as a stronger global maritime force. India’s maritime future is not simply about ships, ports or infrastructure.

At Expert United Marine Services LLC, our journey has always been built on precision, integrity and responsibility. When we repair, maintain or build a vessel, the responsibility goes far beyond machinery."

Next generation of maritime leadership

India’s maritime future will also depend on the next generation of entrepreneurs, engineers and maritime professionals. For me, being part of this industry is a continuation of a legacy. Through Al Suhail Ship Maintenance Services, we support shipowners, operators and shipyards with reliable marine power solutions, technical expertise, equipment supply and after-sales support.

With India expanding its maritime infrastructure, demand will extend beyond shipbuilding to propulsion systems, marine engines, generators, spare parts and technical services. With our UAE market experience and relationships with established manufacturers such as Weichai and Baudouin, Al Suhail is well positioned to contribute to India’s growing maritime ecosystem.