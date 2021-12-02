Freshness in Every Bite

Celebrate this nation’s Golden Jubilee by indulging in fresh, tasty and wholesome meals with FreshToHome

For the 50th National Day of the UAE, businesses are gearing up to offer a treat for the citizens and residents to mark the celebrations with zest and fun. E-grocery FreshToHome brings special discounts for customers to enjoy a selection of their offerings, inviting patrons to take part in festivities and unite over delicious meals.

The online food retailer, with deep local roots, gives the UAE residents access to a myriad of tastes through the FreshToHome app and website, and is now offering discounts and special prices to customers on a range of existing food products.

Set up in 2019, FreshToHome has become a one-stop shop for fresh food and groceries. Since its inception, the e-grocery has rapidly gained the trust of over 100,000 customers, across the seven emirates, while supporting the livelihood and sustainable growth of local fishing and farming communities.

FreshToHome’s customers have access to over 3,000 tasty food products at highly affordable prices. Promising to deliver impeccable quality, the e-grocery procures most of its fresh produce such as fruits and vegetables, poultry, seafood and meat, from reliable UAE-based suppliers.

“All our processes are automated, and we use AI-based technology to allow fishermen and farmers to electronically auction their produce,” explains Firoz Vellakat, Co-Founder FreshToHome. “By cutting out middlemen, we ensure the product reaches the end consumer fresh, within 24-36 hours,” he adds.

Going a step further to ensure that the food is safe and healthy for consumption, FreshToHome sends products for testing to leading labs in the country. As a result, all the brand’s products are certified to be free of all chemicals, preservatives, antibiotic-residues, and food additives.

TESTAMENT TO EXCELLENCE

Customers of FreshToHome vouch for its products, a testimonial to the quality assurances that the company claims. Amna Ashraf, a Sri Lankan national based in the UAE and a regular shopper with FreshToHome, says she trusts the online platform as it “quickly delivers fresh and chemical free products” and is “very convenient”.

Commenting on the unique taste of FreshToHome products, Sylvia, an Indian expat, shares, “My daughter only eats boneless chicken from FreshToHome, and if I buy it from a supermarket, she will definitely know the difference.”

To meet the demand of loyal customers and to help reduce reliance on junk food, FreshToHome is continuously expanding its product range, with special focus on ready-to-cook items. The e-grocery launches least four to five new products, based on chef-inspired recipes, every month.

The diversity of FreshToHome’s ready-to-cook range reflects the innumerable tastes and expectations of the multicultural population of the UAE. From cheese stuffed angus burgers to prawn gambas, spinach fatayer, devil habanero chicken drumsticks, mutton samosas, white ramen noodles, vegetable dumplings and vegan products, there is something to satisfy every taste bud and to cater to all occasions.

In addition, all FreshToHome products are 100 per cent clean label, made with a few easily identifiable and natural ingredients so that you don’t have to worry about damaging your health while enjoying great food.

HAPPY UAE NATIONAL DAY!

To make sure customers have a healthy and flavourful UAE National Day weekend with their family and friends, FreshToHome is giving a discount of 50 percent off on its poultry, meat, seafood and ready-to-cook products until December 5.

To help customers get into the Spirit of the Union and mark the country’s golden jubilee with fabulous decorations, FreshToHome is also offering a range of fresh flowers, including red and white roses, green, white and black chrysanthemums, and more, celebrating the nation’s flag’s colours.

All products can be ordered online on the FreshToHome app (iOS and Android) or website, and will be delivered fresh to the doorstep, with same-day and next-day delivery options available, even during the holidays.

