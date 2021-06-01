Freshness delivered to your doorstep

The fresh milk produced by Al Ain Farms arrives at your table in less than 24 hours

The oldest dairy farm in the UAE, Al Ain Farms has always supported families who crave a cup of milk daily, making the right choice when it comes to freshness and nutrition.

All products are produced daily and reach the customers in less than 24 hours, bringing the freshness and nutrients straight from the source. Cold chain is maintained from the moment the milk is taken from the cows living in the deserts of Al Ain and transported to the factories for processing and further distribution to the market.

The happier the cows, the better the milk - that's why the cows are pampered at Al Ain Farms - so we can all enjoy the fresh milk free from antibiotics, hormones, and preservatives. Milk and packaging are all sourced at the origin - it does not get any fresher than this.

Dairy products provide our bodies with essential vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin D, magnesium, calcium, zinc, phosphorus, iodine and vitamin B12, to name a few. These nutrients complement each other and work together to promote a healthy system in the body. Vitamin D increases the efficiency of calcium absorption and helps keep bones and muscles healthy whilst simultaneously supporting the immune system. People who avoid consuming meat can use dairy as an alternative to meet their daily protein, calcium, zinc and vitamin B12 requirements. Potassium, magnesium and calcium, in particular, play an important role in regulating blood pressure. Consuming three servings of dairy a day is enough to meet the daily recommended amount of calcium and potassium.

International health and dietary organisations such as the American Heart Association, American Dietary Association and International Diabetes Federation, focus on dairy products being a core part of their healthy eating plans. Some of these, such as the DASH Diet (Dietary Approach to Stop Hypertension), the heart-healthy diet plan and the diabetes management-focused plan, stress how crucial dairy intake is in the prevention and elimination of heart disease and diabetes. Rather, full fat, low-fat and skimmed milk and yoghurt, as well as low-fat cheese are encouraged because they contain the same amounts of calcium and vitamin A and D, but less saturated fats and sodium. With that being the case, full-fat milk and dairy products should not be labelled unhealthy. International guidelines like AAP and WHO still recommend that all kids below the age of three should consume full-fat milk and yoghurt.

People who do not suffer from weight issues, or health issues like diabetes, hypertension or cardiovascular disease, and have healthy levels of blood lipids can still enjoy full-fat milk and yoghurt. Moreover, dairy products should be present if you are following a weight loss programme or trying to create a calorie deficient meal plan. Low-fat varieties of milk, yoghurt and Greek yoghurt are optimal choices without having to compromise on protein, calcium and vitamins.

Dairy products are always a convenient and healthy choice since they tend to be grab and go options. A can of plain yoghurt or milk with fruit is a great afternoon snack that can be easily prepared. If you add high fibre cereal or muesli, and some nuts, it makes a perfect breakfast on the go as well.

Al-Ain Farms has a wide range of full fat, low fat and skimmed dairy products, including fresh and long-life milk, yoghurt (zabadi), laban, and Greek yoghurt. Milk and yoghurt from Al Ain Farms are free from hormones and antibiotics, produced in Al Ain daily and delivered within 24 hours across the UAE.