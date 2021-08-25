Founder and CEO — Lime Source Consultancy- Rajeev Gupta, Global Award-Winning Entrepreneur and Author

With a burning desire to impact the lives of millions around the world, winner of the ‘Global Excellence HR CEO of the Year’ writes inspirational international best-seller ‘50 Secrets of Success’

Rajeev Gupta admits that he began his journey towards success with just $100 in capital to start his career in Dubai in 1993. His company Lime Source Consultancy won recognition as “ Best Global Talent Search Consultancy of Year “ by Global Excellence Awards UK in 2018.

Since then, he has stirred the company to impressive business growth, providing employment opportunities to thousands not just in the UAE, but also in untapped foreign markets, such as Uganda, Kenya, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Sudan and Myanmar, to name just a few.

It was a conscious choice on the part of Gupta to build his business around providing livelihood, because in his words, “When we offer jobs, we also give people a chance to give their families a better future and in doing so help reduce poverty and contribute to the betterment of society.”

Such was the impact of Lime Source Consultancy that the company was recognised by King Oyo (UNAIDS Ambassador and the Youngest Reigning Monarch acknowledged by Guinness World Records) as well as Queen Mother Best Kemigisa (Kingdom of Tooro in Uganda) for providing employment to thousands across Africa.

When asked what his personal mantra for success is, Gupta says, “Dream big, learn the magic of empathy, and follow your passion”. He also strongly believes that never giving up is essential to success, as “winning is not about never failing, but about rising and learning from your mistakes to eventually achieve your goals,” he added.

Amidst the chaos brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, Gupta found the perfect time and opportunity to write insights and lessons he learned while building his empire, eventually publishing “50 Secrets of Success” in 2020, which has now become an international bestseller, and currently available on Amazon worldwide and all leading platforms.

In his book, Gupta poignantly answers some of life’s biggest questions, such as why only a few make it to the top, or why even best education from the world’s top colleges and universities can not guarantee success. “I had this deep inner calling to reveal those secrets which made only 1 per cent of leaders possess 96 per cent of World’s Wealth, having personally experienced the entire process myself of creating a global brand from scratch,” he added.

“I have been getting positive reviews and feedback from people around the world,” Gupta said, thrilled at the overwhelming success of what he says is his modest effort to inspire people to achieve great accomplishments.

Recognising the immense success of his book and his global impact, the UAE government has bestowed Gupta with the coveted Dubai long-term residence, Golden Visa, which is reserved for those who have contributed immensely to enriching the cultural diversity and economic development of the Emirates and the advancement of human society.

Among the significant turning points in his life, he considers meeting his life partner, Neetu Gupta, as the most important.

“She has not only changed my life for good, but has also infused a new level of energy to our Lime Source family, she is blessed with a huge talent and immense creativity. With her stepping into my life, I learned the art of touching people’s lives and the power of building long term business relationships,” he added.

Gupta attribute his success to his mother, a living legend who taught him how to convert adversities into opportunities with passion combined with hard work and his father who helped building very foundation of honesty and humanity.

Though his legacy is firmly established, Gupta continues to aspire for bigger contributions to society saying, “I want to be remembered as one who has impacted lives of millions and to help create a better future for the next generation & aspiring leaders across borders.”