Foundation of the future: The concrete case for Dubai’s net zero skyline

Dubai’s skyline has never been short of superlatives, but few projects pair ambition with arithmetic as neatly as Al Shera’a (The Sail), the new headquarters of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) in Al Jaddaf’s Cultural Village. Designed as a net-positive building, it features over 110,000 smart sensors and integrated photovoltaics to ensure its operational energy consumption is offset entirely by what it generates on-site.

Yet a building that produces as much energy as it uses still has to be built, and construction carries its own carbon bill. Cement production accounts for roughly 7 to 8 per cent of global CO2 emissions. A structure can run on sunlight for decades and still begin life with a heavy “embodied carbon” debt locked into its foundations, columns, and slabs before the first employee arrives.

Solving that equation for Al Shera’a fell largely to Holcim UAE as the principal materials supplier. The scope was immense: 104,000 cubic metres of concrete, engineered using the company’s low-carbon ECOPact range.

30% less Carbon at Scale

The benchmark result was a reduction of over 30 per cent in CO2 emissions compared to conventional CEM I concrete baselines. The mechanism is straightforward in principle, though demanding in execution: Holcim UAE’s engineers replaced a significant portion of carbon-intensive clinker — the energy-dense core ingredient of cement — with supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) batched locally across its Dubai facilities.

“Engineered locally at our dedicated Dubai plants, custom ECOPact mix formulations replaced traditional high-carbon clinker with supplementary materials,” noted Holcim UAE.

“These custom mixes met demanding structural load, pumping, and durability requirements without compromising on compressive strength or site workability.”

What makes the project significant is scale. Low-carbon concrete has often been confined to pilot projects or showpiece elements. On Al Shera’a, it went directly into the core structural frame of a complex 19-storey development.

Across the 104,000 cubic metres poured, thousands of tonnes of CO2 were prevented from entering the atmosphere before the building ever opened. While solar arrays offset operational emissions over decades, reducing upfront concrete carbon delivers immediate atmospheric savings from day one — significantly shortening the building’s total carbon payback period.

Overcoming Desert Heat Without Trade-offs

There is a common market misconception that adopting low-carbon building materials requires compromising on structural performance, workability, or project timelines.

Holcim UAE proved otherwise. On-site execution remained identical to standard pours, with concrete placed, pumped, and finished across foundations, columns, beams, and walls with zero delays to the schedule.

If anything, the specialised chemistry solved Dubai’s most stubborn construction adversary: extreme heat.

Large continuous pours generate considerable hydration heat, which in desert summers can trigger thermal cracking. Because ECOPact formulations naturally exhibit a lower heat of hydration, the engineering team successfully mitigated thermal cracking risks without needing complex external cooling measures.

The Commercial Case for Low-Carbon Materials

Sustainability pitches often stumble on cost, but concrete presents a unique commercial opportunity. While representing the vast majority of a building’s physical mass, concrete accounts for only a minor fraction of total construction expenditure. That value gap makes material decarbonisation the single most cost-effective lever for driving down embodied carbon per dollar spent across the value chain.

Beyond upfront savings, the dense, low-permeability matrix of ECOPact provides enhanced resistance to sulfate and chloride attack — a critical advantage in coastal soil conditions that promises reduced maintenance costs over the asset’s lifecycle. The material selection also unlocked key credit points toward LEED Platinum, Estidama, and WELL ratings.

Holcim UAE attributes much of this success to early involvement. Brought in during the technical specification phase alongside Dewa, lead consultant Atkins, and main contractor United Engineering Construction (UNEC), Holcim conducted extensive trial batches to tailor mixes specifically to the structural envelope required.

This project demonstrates that material suppliers should no longer be treated as commodity line-item vendors, but as technical co-designers in sustainable urban development.

From Landmark to Industry Baseline

As Dubai Municipality moves toward circulars incorporating low-carbon solutions into standard building codes, Al Shera’a serves as a commercial blueprint for mainstream developers across the region.

With the UAE committed to Net Zero 2050, public sector icons like Dewa demonstrate that the industry’s heaviest building material is also its most powerful lever for progress.