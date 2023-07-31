Fostering Talent With Global Impact

With its work-integrated education approach, AUS continues to build on its 25 years of experience for a better tomorrow

Published: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 5:53 PM

Having recently celebrated its 25th anniversary and recognized among the top 25 percent of global institutions according to QS World University Rankings 2024, American University of Sharjah (AUS) continues to build on its reputation of excellence. AUS ranks first in employer reputation; second in academic reputation, research citations per faculty and international faculty; and third in employment outcomes and international students in the UAE. It has also consistently been ranked among the top 10 Arab universities by QS Arab Region University Rankings for the past eight years (2023).

AUS’ understanding of its role as a catalyst for transition in an ever-changing world has been driving its mission to graduate innovative international thinkers and cultivate global citizens who can thrive in multicultural environments. Offering 28 majors and 45 minors at the undergraduate level, along with 15 master's degree programmes and four PhD programmes provided by its College of Arts and Sciences; College of Architecture, Arts and Design; School of Business Administration and College of Engineering, AUS has been consistent in providing students with a rich academic experience grounded in an American liberal-style education. Its faculty are recognised for their research achievements across various disciplines, contributing to advancements in emerging fields, influencing research projects worldwide, and providing students with opportunities to engage in cutting-edge research.

By prioritising the social development and well-being of its students, AUS offers them the chance to form creative communities and pursue their interests and passions alongside like-minded peers. With more than 100 cultural clubs and student organisations catering to more than 90 nationalities on its culturally-diverse and dynamic campus, AUS ranks among the top five universities with the highest percentage of international students, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings (2022).

AUS provides transformative opportunities to its students through advanced curricula that align with industry needs and trends; state-of-the-art facilities; a diverse campus life and enriching experiences through internships, study abroad opportunities and participation in national and international competitions and conferences. These factors distinguish AUS’ higher education experience, graduating highly-skilled and self-motivated alumni. It is no surprise that AUS ranks number one in employer reputation in the UAE (QS World University Rankings 2024).

AUS believes in the right of students to access quality university education. Therefore, it offers an extensive programme of merit-and need-based grants and scholarships.

“The AUS experience emphasises the holistic development of students through a well-rounded education grounded in technical knowledge, transferable skills, creative development and lifelong learning. Our mission at AUS is to graduate innovators who can make a difference and influence change within their communities, thereby contributing to a better tomorrow. I take immense pride in the achievements of our AUS alumni, who have carved successful paths as entrepreneurs, industry leaders, esteemed academics and researchers, as well as humanitarian and development experts dedicated to making a difference in our world.” — Dr. Susan Mumm, Chancellor, American University of Sharjah.

“My AUS experience can be summarised in one word: transformative. I am amazed at how much I have grown, both academically and personally, and grateful for the opportunities that AUS has provided me. I have gained invaluable knowledge, mustered the confidence and critical thinking abilities imperative to tackling complex challenges and I'm excited to see where my education and skills will take me.” — Alumni, Christoforos Spyropoulos, Bachelor of Science in Physics graduate, Spring 2023.