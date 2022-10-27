Fostering Skills Of The Future

by Anam Khan Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 10:38 AM Last updated: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 10:41 AM

Professor Heather McGregor, Provost and Vice Principal, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, speaks about the plans to help students define their goals and ambitions to make an impact on the world through a wide array of subjects

How has the education sector evolved since the Covid-19 pandemic?

When schools and universities globally were required to close their doors to prevent the spread of Covid-19, different methods and technologies had to be implemented almost overnight. As a result, online learning became a necessity rather than an option.

However, this only accelerated a change that had been long in the making. As education becomes more global and life-long, and people increasingly combine work and study, delivering education through blended arrangements (digitally and in-person) has become the norm. We are now back on campus but realise the importance of blended teaching and learning, and although this cannot be implemented across all courses and degrees, it will continue to be offered for some.

Another change that the sector witnessed, specifically in the UAE, is that students postponed their plans to study elsewhere and opted to stay back in their home countries or places where they currently reside. Now, although nearly all travel restrictions have been lifted students still see the benefits of studying closer to home, especially with global universities like ours, where they can choose to study at a different campus for a year or more at a time of their choosing.

What are some of the skills employers are looking for, and how is Heriot-Watt preparing students for skills of the future?

We were founded in 1821 to upskill working people, and our first-ever lecture (in chemistry) was delivered in the evening so that people with jobs could attend. We continue to deliver programmes in areas that employers are seeking, which include vocational and technology-related subjects. We also consistently update our course portfolio to support employers' requirements continually and equip students with the right skills. For example, we launched programmes such as MSc robotics, MSc applied accounting, and MSc digital leadership due to the increasing demand.

However, subject-specific content is only part of the story. We at Heriot-Watt focus on purpose-led education, and we help our students to define their goals and ambitions to make an impact on the world. Research shows that this helps them to deliver resilience, empathy and communication skills, which are qualities employers tell us that they prize every bit as much as, eg, the ability to deploy the latest software.

What are some of your top priorities now that you are in your new position as Provost and Vice-Principal?

Heriot-Watt University's strategy is to educate our students so they may flourish in their learning and life skills and for our university to deliver research and enterprise with a profound impact on the communities that we serve. With this context, some of my key priorities for the Dubai campus are as follows:

Enhancing the student experience even further.

Reinforcing our commitment to purpose-driven education.

Serving our unique learning community in the UAE (many of who work and study simultaneously) with appropriate opportunities for upskilling.

Growth of research and knowledge exchange/impact.

Establishment of local university partnerships.

Please list some of the top in-demand courses at Heriot-Watt University Dubai.

In Dubai, some of our popular courses are as below:

• Data Sciences

• Computer Science

• Artificial Intelligence

• Real Estate Investment and Finance

• Architecture and Design

• Robotics

• Automotive Engineering

• Electrical and Electronic Engineering

• International Business Management

• Interior Design Management

• Fashion Branding and Promotion

• Communication Design

• Psychology