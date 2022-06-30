Fostering Research

Encouraging students to develop the art of learning, discovering and knowledge creation

Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 3:40 PM

The University of Stirling is a public university in Scotland, UK, and has taken pride in its various achievements and laurels. It is ranked by the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) consistently five stars in teaching, employability, internationalisation, facilities, and inclusiveness. An extended university campus in RAK was inaugurated in 2018 to provide a world-class education for the students in the UAE. The RAK campus enables its students to study the courses developed by expert academics and deliver internationally. The institute’s programmes are in demand in the industry for undergraduate and postgraduate levels, providing affordable education programmes while keeping it sustainable and quality-assured.

Founded in 1967 by the Royal Charter, the University of Stirling is evolving into the UAE’s leading university of learning, discovery and knowledge creation. The university houses state-of-the-art facilities for the courses that they offer. It offers programmes for students in various fields like accounting and finance, computing science, business computing, software engineering, big data, financial technology, and finance, along with excellent computer lab and classroom facilities.

Fostering research and sustaining research interest is one of the key objectives of the University of Stirling, RAK Campus. The university discusses recent research papers, the latest advancements in various domains, the research faculties are currently into and their publications, intended publications and partnering with each other or with academics outside the university and to discuss and define various research initiatives. The main purpose of this initiative is to encourage a research bend of mind among the teaching faculties. The University of Stirling has given importance to research and an andragogic teaching and learning environment.

The students at the University of Stirling, RAK Campus, have an all-rounded academic pursuit because of a purposeful design of the academic calendar year. While they accord with a lot of weightage to the programme curricula, the university also ensures that other personality development activities and competitive scholastic inclinations are given significant consideration. Adopting a learners-centric approach and giving students ownership of their learning process, students spend a considerable time of their day designing their approach toward the curriculum with the help of their teachers to guide them.

The university also has a library for those who wish for additional knowledge and a large auditorium, cafeteria and courts for basketball and volleyball.

Dr. Richa Arora

Head of Institution & COO

In the 21st century workplace, a lot of importance is given to transferable skills. Upskilling students besides the prescribed curricula is of paramount importance in the current entrepreneurial and employment landscape. At the University of Stirling, RAK Campus, this is an ongoing process through the students’ academic progression and highly stimulating regular work-readiness skills workshops which are completely interactive with 'experiential learning methodologies' that provide a platform where students explore new dimensions of their personalities

We ,at the University of Stirling, offer a portfolio of courses for the students who pursue study in accounting and finance, business management, software engineering, or computer science at the undergraduate level or a study in analytical areas like big data, and fintech, or finance at the masters level. Most of our programmes are popular given their significance and future requirements for finance and computing professionals. The quality of our programmes is of paramount importance to us and we keep upgrading our facilities and pedagogy to align our quality objectives to create a 360° learning environment.“

Testimonials

Doua Ejaz

BSc (Hons) in Software Engineering

I am fortunate and honoured to be a part of the University of Stirling RAK Campus, where I can grow to be a successful being. The entire faculty and departments are helpful and cooperative and have helped me throughout the semester, leaving behind my fears of joining a completely new place. This has helped me develop various academic and personal skills. Learning from online classes at the beginning could be a lot challenging but thanks to the teachers who made this easy by helping us get our doubts cleared through drop-ins whenever possible. It was a wonderful experience. Huge respect for the entire faculty for their love, devotion and dedication that they have put in to teach us. I am sure that when I step out of this place, I will be completely prepared to face all the challenges of the corporate world."

Joe Christian Gatchalian

BA(Hons) Accountancy and Finance

University of Stirling has been on our list of potential universities in the UAE to go to because of the courses and quality of learning it offers. One of the main qualities of a university that we were looking for was its education, the courses and its cost. The University of Stirling hit all the marks that we were looking for. It has accounting as a course, which was in my family’s budget. In the first year of accounting and finance, our teachers introduced us to the basics and some advanced concepts of our course. With the use of the Stirling portal, learning is made easier."