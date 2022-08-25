Fostering Optimistic Outlook

Gary Fernandes Head of Prospect Experience at Heriot-Watt University Dubai discusses the radical change in higher education courses through the time to maximise the job opportunities

Gary Fernandes, Head of Prospect Experience at Heriot-Watt University Dubai

Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 10:19 AM

It is no surprise that among the highest paying jobs in the UAE are business, engineering, and IT-related fields. However, with the pace of digital and technological transformation, jobs are becoming much more nuanced. Not only are there emerging job roles in certain fields, such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Nanotechnology, but some of these specialities are also merging. For example, the field of robotics brings together electronics, computer software and mechanics. Graduates with operational roles such as logistics, project management and operations are increasingly seeking MBA, adding a management edge to their degrees. As market requirements change, universities have a responsibility to tailor their programmes accordingly to maximise the chances of landing job opportunities for students. Below are some of the highest-paying jobs and degrees that are helping students land these opportunities:

Business Management

It is no news that business intersects with many fields, which has taken an unprecedented height with the digital shift witnessed over the last few years. Through technologies that have revolutionised business marketing, including AI, VR and AR, graduates can venture into digital technologies. According to Digital Marketing World Forum, the role of technology in digital marketing will increase by 30 per cent in 2022. In response to that, Heriot-Watt University offers MSc in digital leadership, which aims to integrate technology with business management. In addition, Edinburgh Business School also offers an MSc in Business Analytics and Consulting and has recently launched the MSc in Applied Accounting Programme due to the growing relevance of entrepreneurship and start-ups seeking professionals with accounting experience to establish their financial processes. Management accounting was one of the top 10 jobs in Robert Half UAE’s 2020 Salary Guide.

IT and related fields

According to the 'Jobs of the Future' report by EDF Energy, jobs in science, research, engineering and technology fields will grow twice as fast as other careers (six per cent versus three per cent), driven by factors including the pace of infrastructure investment and digital innovation. Currently, our graduates who graduated from our math and computer sciences programmes, such as MSc in Artificial Intelligence and MSc Network Security among others are working in leading companies including Etisalat, ADNOC, Blue Logic Digital, Microsoft, RTA, Emirates NBD as AI engineers, fintech specialists and more.

Engineering

With renewable energy and sustainability goals jumping to the top of global agendas and creating exciting prospects for multiple industries such as aeronautics and electric transport — engineering is among the top in-demand jobs. Our data show that graduates from these fields, along with their technical expertise, are likely to land jobs almost immediately. At Heriot-Watt University, Dubai, we offer degrees in engineering such as B.Eng (Hons) in Chemical Engineering, B.Eng (Hons) in Mechanical Engineering and Energy Engineering and BEng (Hons) in Robotics, Autonomous and Interactive Systems. Degrees such as these offer graduates considerable advantage due to their intersection with technology.

As the job market becomes more agile and dynamic, multidisciplinary majors will become highly sought after. Universities are well-placed to help students with this transition by offering them majors aligned with the demands of today’s market. However, students should always remember to follow their passion. Although jobs closely linked to digital and tech fields sound highly technical, this nuance will likely give students with creative interests a chance to find the sweet spot where they create an exciting career for themselves while at the same time using their creativity.