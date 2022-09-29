Fostering A Holistic Approach

Shehla Khalid, Principal, Baby Bears Nursery

Published: Thu 29 Sep 2022

Baby Bears Nursery was founded in 2013, with the conviction that Kindergarten is the most crucial stage in a child’s academic development when they get introduced to new skills such as sounds of letters, counting numbers, and so on. Since it lays a foundation for their success, it is a delicate stage in a child’s development.

I have been involved in early education for the past 15 years and I have unwaveringly believed that every child is a special individual, a principle that has served me well over the years. I’m delighted that it is also the cornerstone of Baby Bears Nursery’s mission statement.

My passion for working with early-year learners drove me to become an early educator. What makes it great to like and have chosen education as a profession is the urge to work devotedly, pushing that enthusiasm and making it an obsession.

We hope that as soon as you enter our nursery, you will see its uniqueness. We take pride in offering an excellent learning environment for youngsters to begin their educational journey. We believe that children learn best in a setting that is secure, safe, and loving and where they are encouraged to explore and accomplish their goals, be it big or small.

Our unique learning strategy takes into account each child’s requirements and interests. Since we think there is no ceiling on what kids can accomplish. Children at our Nursery are constantly supported as they try new activities, and newer targets are set to encourage them to move to the next level of difficulty. As achievers by nature, we celebrate the accomplishments of each child at Baby Bears Nursery.

Over the years, we have developed and maintained parents’ trust at Nursery and a great deal of the effort put in goes to the highly motivated and effective teaching staff, incredible facilities, and a child-centric culture. It has been encouraging to see that many parents return to bring in the younger siblings of the children who passed out of the Nursery earlier. I consider myself extremely fortunate to work at a place where success is measured by adorable grins and cuddly hugs.

We at Baby Bears Nursery are here to support our kids at every turn. We can support every child and help them realise their full potential because of our holistic approach to early childhood education. I’m looking forward to meeting each of you when you come to visit our lovely facilities for forthcoming events and open days.