Forging Positive Relationships

Sara Hollis, Principal of the American School of Creative Science, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, believes in instilling a strong work ethic in students to help them succeed in their future careers

Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 10:26 AM Last updated: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 10:29 AM

At the American School of Creative Science (ASCS), we define science as ‘the art of learning’ with an environment that fosters creativity, and students’ investigative skills have a positive impact on their acquisition of knowledge and inquiry skills. ASCS works to prepare students to be creative thinkers who are well-versed in the use of technology. This, coupled with their development to be risk-takers, ensures their future readiness to embrace challenges and harness their skills to come up with innovative solutions to problems. Yet, what fundamentally grounds our students and ensures their success is their strong sense of civic duty and responsibility. The ASCS high school community service programme forms a part of our students’ timetables.

Furthermore, we believe that instilling a strong work ethic in our students will also help them succeed in their future careers. They are given responsibilities to design project initiatives to improve the ASCS community and explore ways to give back to the external community. Social responsibility development extends across all phases in our school with various leadership outlets from our kindness squad, playground buddies, student council, and Red Crescent ambassadors, which have had a proven impact through their student-led initiatives.

Ensuring the best student outcomes is vital, and excellence in academics is sought through excellence in values, through which overall excellence flourishes because strong foundations in character and faith have been nurtured. The ASCS socio-emotional learning programme works to embed a process of developing self-awareness, self-control, and interpersonal skills. The development of ASCS students’ empathy is also supported through this programme and is further strengthened through our virtues in practice programme, where students are grounded in the development of shared humanitarian values. Programmes like these ground ASCS students’ purpose as positive contributors to our global society who can forge positive relationships in their commitment to serve as civic-minded leaders and willingly collaborate for the betterment of their society.