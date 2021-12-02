Forging Ahead

Neelivethil Rajeev,Managing Director — ESPA for Middle-East and SAARC countries

With a legacy spanning three decades of excellence, ESPA sees tremendous potential in Dubai to tap into newer markets and network under the positive ecosystem promoted by the UAE

What makes dreams so fantastical and worth aspiring here in the UAE is their ability to transcend the boundaries of real life. Very few moments in history come to mind when thinking of nations that have been able to traverse this threshold. But one such shining example in our present era that continues to inspire and awe is that of the UAE that has completely transformed itself within the blink of an eye. From a fishing and pearl diving hub just 50 years ago, the proud nation has experienced a meteoric rise that has led to a booming economy and jaw-dropping skyscrapers.

The UAE is the ‘Pearl of the Middle East’, having not only one of the largest financial centres in the world, but also becoming synonymous in the process, for being an epitome of multiculturalism and oneness through its culture of openness, plurality and tolerance. Standing shoulder to shoulder and having benefited from the largesse of this big-hearted nation are ESPA, a Spanish multinational company specialising in the water pumping industry and other MEP services. Over the past three decades, the company has made its home in the UAE, sharing and being a part of its highs, joys and glories and contributing to its economy.

“We extend our best wishes to the visionary leadership and citizens of this great nation on the occasion of its 50th year anniversary. The UAE has been an example and inspiration of growth, development and progress over the past 50 years like no other nation has been able to achieve. The mettle and dedication to progress is seen in every nook and corner of this country, accelerated by a government that has put the needs of its people and best practices into their rightful places,” said Neelivethil Rajeev, Managing Director at ESPA for Middle-East and SAARC countries.

In the field of hydro pneumatics, pools, waterscapes and pumps, there are not many that can rival the expertise and recognition that ESPA, one of Europe’s leading brands, has accumulated over a period of four decades of operations within the region. With Rajeev leading the way at the helm of the Middle East and SAARC subsidiaries, the Spanish conglomerate, is already a strong contender in the retail, project and pool market.

“We, as a company, believe in satisfying our customer needs. Hence for us, warranty and guarantee are not just the number of years, but also hinge on genuine customer satisfaction. Our unique selling point (USP) has always been competitive pricing, technical competence and effective after-sales service. There will be many in the UAE who will vouch for the efficacy of this USP,” proudly said Rajeev.

With a global experience and strong exposure in Middle East and Asia Mr. Rajeev feels that UAE remains one of the most positive and growth-oriented markets globally. Adverse conditions like the pandemic and exchange rate fluctuations, etc. happen everywhere, but the way the UAE has fought and tried to bring back the country to normalcy, is an incentive for companies like ESPA to continue investing in it, and use the access it permits for the Middle East and Asian markets.” according to Rajeev

In recognition for his service of 30 years in the region, Rajeev was recently honoured with the coveted Golden Visa, the long-term residency visa awarded by the UAE government for those shining stars in their area of specialty, who contribute to the country’s development and success.

Rajeev, an engineer by profession, tied his fate with those of ESPA and its associates three decades ago and since then, has never looked back. Being an active and a regular member of many professional and business circles in the MEP/construction sector, he is known and respected across the board for his leadership skills, holding several leading positions such as the UAE ambassador for International Federation of Interior Architects / Designers (IFI) which is a US based apex body of all interior architects and designers across the world with over 250,000 members globally. Additionally, he is also the National vice-president (Trade) of Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID)- an umbrella body of 8500 architects, interior designers and trade members from India spread across 31 chapters. He is also the Director and International Chair of Indian Plumbing Skills Council (IPSC) which is an advisory body to the Government of India under the aegis NSDC (National Skills Development Council).

Being a brand in the Middle East for more than three decades, ESPA set up its subsidiary in the Middle East 11 years back with Rajeev who has been with the brand since inception. The company is predominantly very active in the Middle East in most sectors of Construction. Most of the company’s success in the latter market is owed to the managerial skills and visionary leadership of Rajeev. Under his management, the company was able to establish a significant footprint in key projects in the Middle East such as the Sky View Towers, City Walk, Vida Residence, Jumeirah Gate, Mira Oasis, Al Falah Villas, Arabian Ranches, UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure and many more. “It is indeed a great milestone for us in terms of making the region one of the most important markets for ESPA and I am fortunate to be at the helm during this journey and the acceptance by the developers, consultants, project managers, contractors, distributors and retailers has been a blessing. Our consistency with the products and experienced manpower has been a catalyst to our growth,” he added.

Similar to worldwide disruptions, ESPA had to endure turmoil during Covid-19. However, it was the speed with which business was able to recover ground that proved beneficial to the company. For this, Rajeev unequivocally lauds the visionary leadership of the UAE government that was able to steer the country through the stormy waters of the global pandemic. “I would like to think that despite a reduction in turnover, we managed to keep our core activities and customer base strong and today, we are pleased to have achieved the pre-pandemic levels of business. I would like to add here that the proactive stance of the UAE government has a major role in getting businesses back on track,” said Rajeev.

Presently, the company is diversifying its activities into total MEP with focus on stainless steel engineering. Additionally, with Expo 2020 Dubai, the company hopes to network with the different country pavilions to expand its reach and range to untapped markets. “Just consider, how a meeting place of 192 countries figures in a world that has been under various stages of lockdown for the past two years; and you have your answer about the kind of opportunity this presents for Dubai and the world in general. We have also offered our company support to few country pavilions,” explained Rajeev.

Post-Expo 2020 Dubai, the ESPA will look at making forays into new markets and plans to increase its footprint in the UAE by considering new investments in the country for product upgradation and new product launch. Sustainability and energy saving are the focus of ESPA for the next decade. “This would be our way of showing our gratitude to the government for its investor-friendly policies and brilliant handling of the crisis. The vision of this government for the future years is commendable. I wish this country and its governance, all the very best” concluded Rajeev.

