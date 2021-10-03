For People and Planet
Engro partners with the Pakistan Pavilion to highlight the country’s massive opportunities
Engro Corporation, Pakistan's premier conglomerate, has announced its partnership with the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to unearth the immense hidden opportunities in investment and tourism presented by the country.
Developed on the theme of ‘The Hidden Treasure’, this is the largest-ever pavilion of Pakistan setup outside the country. The Pavilion will showcase the country’s vast potential in tourism, business, culture, and entertainment, through digitally engaging and inspiring experiences. The event will also feature a series of workshops, conferences and fireside chats to highlight various opportunities in Pakistan.
As part of the Programme for People and Planet, Engro will also participate in the 10 themed weeks to explore humanity’s most critical challenges and opportunities through new cultural, social, environmental, and economic perspectives. Engro Polymer & Chemicals will participate in the Urban and Rural Development week (November), while Engro Energy and Engro Fertilizers will be part of Global Goals (January) and Agriculture and Livestock Development (February) weeks, respectively.
According to Ghias Khan, President and CEO of Engro Corporation, “As a homegrown conglomerate, Engro has always believed in the tremendous potential offered by Pakistan in commerce, investment, tourism and culture. We are extremely excited to partner with the Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 and support the Government of Pakistan to fulfill its vision of celebrating the country’s progressiveness and diversity on the global stage.”
