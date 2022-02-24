Five Reasons to Consider St. George’s University School of Medicine

Why pursuing a degree at this Grenanda university is a decision that will strengthen your career prospects

Published: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 9:00 AM

If you’re considering applying to a medical school, you have probably already gathered some basic information about St. George’s University (SGU) School of Medicine, in Grenada. But there are plenty of other facts that you might not know about.

1. SGU is the largest source of physicians licensed in the US — more than any other medical school in the world*1

According to FSMB physician licensure data 2020, SGU has actually contributed over 19,000 physicians to the global physician workforce, with students, graduates, and faculty from over 150 countries. They have practiced in every state in the US, as well as in more than 50 countries, including the UAE, Lebanon, Qatar, Egypt and many more.

2. Students at SGU can experience up to four countries, including Grenada, the UK, US and India

Thanks to an international partnership with Northumbria University, students can earn a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree and complete up to 50 per cent of the MD in Newcastle upon Tyne,

UK, along with pre-clinical studies for eligible students. In addition, in association with Ramaiah Group of Institutions, Bangalore, medical aspirants can start their journey to becoming a doctor in India.

With SGU’s network of over 75 affiliated hospitals and health centres in the US and UK, all eligible students will have the possibility to complete their clinical rotations in these two countries.

3. SGU has a 97 per cent USMLE Step 1 pass rate for international first-time test takers over the last three years *2

Passing the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) series is a crucial milestone for medical students looking to practice in the US. Based on the latest three years of available data, SGU students score in the highest percentile for this rigorous test.

So why do SGU students do so well on this essential test? Their Department of Educational Services conducts more than 450 workshops a week to assist students in time management skills, test taking, and learning strategies, as well as subject-specific workshops.

4. SGU admits multiple classes each year

Hitting application deadlines can be stressful. If you’re late during the admissions process, you typically have to wait until the following year to continue your application. However, at SGU, you can start medical school in August, September3 — available to students on UK or India pathways — January, or April and applications remain open right up until a few weeks before the term starts.

5. The True Blue Campus in Grenada is a great place to learn and live

Enjoy the great outdoors, get involved with organised sports at the on-campus facilities, or join one of over 65 student organisations. You’ll get to know your fellow students and enjoy a culturally diverse environment on chocolate tours, hiking through the rainforests, and joining in a slew of water activities. The True Blue campus is equipped with the high-quality amenities you’ll need for a productive study environment including state-of-the-art labs, newly redesigned accommodation halls, student centres and much more.

As you can see, the SGU School of Medicine has a lot to offer. The programme provides real-world medical experience and extends opportunities to students of all backgrounds.

1*According to FSMB physician licensure data, 2020

2*Based on the latest three years of available data: Average of 2018, 2019, and 2020 scores. International students are non-US students.

3*September intake is available to students on UK or India pathways

Testimonial

Dr. Anuraag Baxi

MD ‘20

I truly believe that St. George’s University provides students interested in medicine from across the world access to positions working in the US. I believe that SGU gives international students the opportunity to fulfil their dreams of becoming a resident and beyond in the US.