Five reasons students from across the region choose Canadian University Dubai

For students and families across the region, choosing a university is about more than selecting a degree. It is about finding an institution that offers academic quality, career opportunities, international exposure and a community where students can feel supported and at home.

Canadian University Dubai (CUD) brings these elements together through future-focused academic programmes, a globally diverse student community and a campus in the centre of City Walk. Celebrating 20 years in the UAE, CUD is home to students representing more than 140 nationalities and has been ranked Dubai’s #1 university for six consecutive years in the QS World University Rankings.

Here are five reasons why students from across the region continue to choose CUD:

1. Future-focused programmes for a changing region

The UAE and the wider Mena region are investing in innovation, sustainability, digital transformation, entrepreneurship and the creative economy. CUD’s academic portfolio reflects these priorities, preparing students for careers in sectors that are shaping the region’s future.

From business, engineering, design and AI to communication, creative industries, psychology, public health and computer science, CUD offers a diverse portfolio of programs that pair academic depth with the practical knowledge and skills required in today’s evolving workplace. The university continues to advance its offering in high-growth fields, including Artificial Intelligence, Business Analytics, Environmental Sciences and Sustainability, Design and Artificial Intelligence, and Industrial and Engineering Management —responding to the needs of emerging industries in the UAE, the region and globally.

Across every discipline, learning is underpinned by four strategic pillars: entrepreneurship, sustainability, artificial intelligence and inclusion. This helps students graduate ready not only for their first role, but also for the evolving demands of a rapidly changing world.

2. A Dubai education with Canadian pathways

CUD gives students the opportunity to begin their higher education journey in Dubai while maintaining meaningful connections to Canada.

Through transfer pathways with leading Canadian institutions, eligible students can begin their studies at CUD and continue their academic journey in Canada, subject to programme, pathway and admission requirements. Selected programmes also offer dual-degree opportunities with the University of Ottawa, enabling eligible students to earn qualifications from both institutions.

For families across the region, this presents a valuable combination: the accessibility, safety and global lifestyle of Dubai, alongside international education pathways that can open doors to Canada and beyond.

3. Industry learning at the centre of Dubai

Situated in City Walk, CUD places students at the centre of Dubai’s business, innovation and cultural landscape, with close access to DIFC, the Burj Khalifa District, Dubai Design District and Dubai World Trade Centre.

This location supports an educational experience that extends beyond the classroom. Students engage with industry through internships, live projects, guest lectures, professional events, innovation challenges and networking opportunities.

CUD’s collaborations with organisations including Dubai Design District, American Hospital Dubai, Sobha and Dubai Media Academy create opportunities for students to apply their learning, understand the expectations of the workplace and build professional networks early in their university journey.

For students aiming to build careers in the UAE and wider MENA region, this direct exposure to industry is an important advantage.

4. A vibrant community with a regional and global outlook

At CUD, students become part of an international community where diverse perspectives enrich both learning and personal growth. With students representing more than 140 nationalities, the university creates an environment in which students can feel connected while building genuinely global networks.

Through clubs, cultural activities, sports, competitions, volunteering, leadership initiatives and campus events, students can develop confidence, explore their interests and build friendships beyond the classroom. The university’s student support services, academic guidance and active campus environment help students make a smooth transition into university life. For first-year students especially, this sense of belonging can make a meaningful difference.

5. Career-ready learning and an entrepreneurial mindset

Today’s graduates need more than academic knowledge. They need the ability to solve problems, communicate effectively, work across cultures and turn ideas into action.

CUD integrates career readiness throughout the student experience. Many programs are aligned with respected professional bodies, including CIMA, CFA, ACCA, ICAEW, PRSA, ECO Canada and IAA, providing students with access to industry-recognised learning and professional development opportunities.

The CUD Incubator supports aspiring entrepreneurs by connecting students with mentorship, guidance and practical opportunities to develop their ideas. Whether students aim to build careers within established organisations, contribute to family businesses or launch ventures of their own, they are encouraged to think creatively, act responsibly and pursue opportunities with confidence. As the Mena region continues to shape a more knowledge-based, innovation-led future, CUD is preparing graduates to contribute with impact, locally, regionally and internationally.

“As we welcome students for the new academic year, Canadian University Dubai is ready to offer a university experience that is ambitious, connected and grounded in opportunity. Alongside their studies, students will take part in vibrant campus events, build friendships across cultures and access practical career guidance, internships and employability support. Our Student Affairs team is also here with academic guidance, counselling and wellbeing services, ensuring students have the support they need throughout their journey. In the heart of Dubai, CUD brings together global students, encouraging them to participate, ask questions, build confidence and shape a purposeful future,” said Dr Rami El Khatib, Vice President, Student Affairs, Canadian University Dubai.

“As students begin the new academic year, our focus is on helping them understand how knowledge can be applied to the challenges shaping the UAE and wider region. Across health sciences, psychology, digital innovation and sustainability, students will learn through applied research, laboratories and engagement with real-world issues. They will be supported by faculty who bring both academic expertise and professional insight into the classroom. We want students to Dubai-it! We will think bigger, move faster, embrace innovation, and turn ideas into action-whether through better health outcomes, responsible technology or sustainable solutions Dubai has always been a place where ambition is transformed into possibility, and we encourage each student to bring that same mindset to their university journey: be curious, be courageous, challenge what is possible, and Dubai-it," said Dr Aseel Takshe, Dean of the School of Health Sciences, Digital Innovation and Sustainability at Canadian University Dubai.

"The most rewarding part of student enrolment is seeing how CUD brings the world together in Dubai. Students arrive with different cultures, perspectives and ambitions, then grow into confident graduates prepared to build careers, launch ventures and form connections across international borders,” said Ahmed Mahdy, Student Recruitment Manager Canadian University Dubai.