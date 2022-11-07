Firms In The UAE Can Achieve Carbon Neutrality By 2050

Vidya Ramnath, President, Middle Eat and Africa, Emerson

The global software and technology giant is seeing strong adoption of sustainable initiatives across its customer base over the last few years

By Suneeti Ahuja-Kohli Published: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 10:20 AM Last updated: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 10:23 AM

Global software and technology leader Emerson has set an ambitious target to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its value chain by 2045. “We will target net zero operations and a 25 per cent reduction of our value chain emissions by 2030, also compared to a 2021 baseline. The invaluable lessons we learn from decarbonising within our four walls will enable us to drive emission reductions where we can have the greatest impact for our customers, suppliers, and partners,” said Vidya Ramnath, President, Middle East and Africa.

Emerson’s goals are in line with the global drive to lower carbon emissions as per the UN’s Paris Agreement targets. In the UAE, Emerson’s experience and expertise will help guide locally based firms to reduce their carbon footprint and contribute towards the UAE vision to net zero emissions by 2050.

“As a technology provider, our solutions are fully geared to align with our customers’ sustainability journeys. Emerson recommends operating sites to first monitor everyday use of energy at a unit level to understand how each part of the plant utilises energy. From here, a holistic model of site energy use can be built, which can be used to benchmark the operating site. Finally, targeted optimisation of combustion processes can start reducing overall energy spend,” Ramnath pointed out.

But of course, the quintessential step for companies is to prevent emissions in the first place by monitoring operational emissions and optimising processes to reduce emissions at operating sites. Emerson suggests companies to implement and use superior valve design, modern leak detection systems, and vapour recovery systems. “These are robust technology approaches to prevent emissions. Similarly, emissions monitoring can be based on traditional Continuous emissions monitoring systems (CEMS) and can be augmented by the targeted use of AI/ML through Predictive Emissions Monitoring.”

Emerson’s technological expertise has helped several companies chart a greener path towards their goals. Multi-year digital transformational roadmaps have helped firms achieve carbon neutrality. Its guidance and support with technology is, therefore, invaluable in the UAE as the emirates works towards a carbon neutral future by 2050. “For the past few years, digital technology such as IIOT (Industrial Internet of Things) sensors, equipment level analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning based software have been supporting operational goals such as throughput increases, production efficiency and return on investment by making sure processes run better, equipment runs safer and more efficiently, and data driven decisions get the best outcomes for operations, Ramnath said, adding, “An interesting aspect of these technologies is the potential for driving the twin goals of operational efficiencies as well as sustainability objectives such as reducing emissions, improving energy use, and reducing carbon footprint. Digital technologies, for instance, can help reduce energy use in refining operations by as much as 15 per cent. Similarly, over 90 per cent of fugitive emissions at an upstream operation can be mitigated through modern design practices around key contributors.”

Emerson believes that the returns from sustainability initiatives that are rooted in operational excellence are immediately visible, and taking this approach allows operators and industries to start a virtuous cycle. “We’re seeing strong adoption across our customer base that has been accelerating over the last few years, and are confident that a two-decade horizon for these goals is achievable,” concluded Ramnath.

Emerson is among the largest industrial companies by manufacturing footprint in the UAE. The Jebel Ali campus, which serves as the headquarters of MEA operations, is spread over 50,000 square metres and has manufacturing capabilities for its entire automation solutions portfolio from control systems to measurement instrumentation to flow control valves automation.

Emerson also has a parts distribution hub, metering calibration lab, training and development centre among others.