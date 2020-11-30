Filling gas made more rewarding

Fuel retailers in the UAE are adapting to branding and technological innovations to draw consumers and make them feel exclusive.

Over the past several months we have seen nearly all businesses experience change and adapt to the pandemic, but one of those businesses that has proven not only resilient but essential as well are gas stations. Many gas stations and its convenience outlets have become vitally important for the neighbourhoods that they are located in. While some of the changes they have made were temporary to keep up with the times, others are likely to be more permanent in nature. Changes to the gas station industry are already in motion, and it's time for your business to adapt.



Fuel retailers are doing their bit to enhance customer experience by giving incentives and upgrades to the consumers. Indeed, it's not just gas refuelling anymore but a 360-degree experience of rewards and upgrades for those who enter a gas station. In recent years, upgrades have included a seamless shopping experience, upgrading the level of service, introducing a new loyalty scheme and a range of contactless payment methods.



Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Dubai-based Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) have been offering convenience options for overall retail experience - whether it be the ADNOC Distribution app (now the ongoing ADNOC Oasis store refurbishment programme), or ENOC's recently introduced unique rewards programme 'Yes' that enables customers to earn points and rewards when paying for fuel, automotive services or for purchasing convenience store products and groceries - as well as F&B across ENOC's service station network.



Some of the trends include:



Electronic payment: Customers want to choose how they pay for services. Although cash is still responsible for over 75 per cent of transactions according to the McKinsey Global Payments Report, this number is going to fall as efficient and secure electronic options become more accessible.



Data-fuelled promos: Discounts and special offers are a classic sales strategy. While this remains a great way to boost traffic, sales, and brand awareness, technology is empowering businesses with new, advanced ways to create and measure campaigns.



Diversification of services: Some alternative revenue streams are already popular in forecourt. Food and beverage, from made-to-order takeaways to sit-down restaurants, remains an excellent option for keeping your customers engaged with your brand. This way you can avoid the cost and time needed to integrate multiple systems and gain a single view over your whole business, from pump operations to inventory to food sales and prices.



Better times ahead

The UAE is one of the largest producers of oil in the world and has a huge network of petrol stations spread across all the emirates. The UAE is expected to see an increase in its downstream gas investments due to the increasing investment and the growing demand for the petrochemical products in the country.



The growth in the number of UAE registered vehicles keeps pace alongside the growth in the country's population. This is directly translated into greater demand for fuel stations in the years ahead. Further, 25 million visitors expected to visit the UAE ahead of Expo 2020 next year.



