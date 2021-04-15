Fight against obesity

Obesity is a rising global problem, not just in the UAE. To combat this, bariatric surgery has become a viable option for many

Today, with the hustle and bustle of daily life, exercise and healthy food are not prioritised as much as they should be. This, along with the ease of having food rich in calories, fat, additives and preservatives, has contributed heavily to the occurrence of obesity around the world and in the UAE as well. This year, due to being quarantined at home, the instances of obesity has risen across the globe. Unchecked obesity comes with a list of possibly fatal consequences, including, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, increased risk of stroke, high blood pressure, among others.

There are times that even strenuous exercise and a strict diet alone fails to effectively treat people with extreme obesity. This is when bariatric surgery becomes an option. This operation is performed to help obese individuals lose weight that cannot be lost otherwise. Evidence indicates that bariatric surgery lowers the risks to health and life in patients. This is especially when coupled with healthy eating and lifestyle changes post-surgery.

The basic principles of the procedure are to reduce hunger, restrict food intake and decrease absorption of food in the intestine. A reduction in the amount of food consumed and the number of calories absorbed enables patients to lose weight and decrease their risk of obesity-related health risks or disorders. Post-surgery, the recovery is fast but the patient needs to make permanent lifestyle changes to maintain the results. With the increase in obesity in the UAE, weight loss procedures have gained popularity and is today available in many hospitals. The patients will feel good about themselves and notice marked improvements in their health.

The Bariatric Studio at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi is a one-stop-shop destination for all weight loss solutions, offering non-invasive and minimally invasive solutions for severe obesity. The purpose of studio is not only awareness it's also to provide advanced solutions for obesity. It is managed by a multidisciplinary team of world-class physicians in a state-of-the-art environment with advanced technological capabilities ensuring exceptional clinical outcomes. The team includes dieticians, fitness coaches, endocrinologists, psychiatrists, yoga specialists, bariatric surgeons, gastroenterologists and plastic surgeons.