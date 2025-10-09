Festival of lights: Discover Damas' exquisite Diwali jewellery deals

As the festival of lights arrives, homes glow with diyas, the air is filled with sweets and laughter, and hearts are warmed by the joy of togetherness. Diwali is more than a festival, it is a feeling. It is the delight of new clothes, the embrace of family gatherings, and the promise of prosperity and renewal. This season, Damas invites everyone to embrace this spirit of light and abundance with jewellery that celebrates tradition, radiance, and individuality.

For generations, Damas has been part of the region’s most cherished occasions. This Diwali, it continues the tradition by presenting exquisite collections and exclusive offers designed to make every celebration unforgettable.

Curated collections for festive elegance

Ananya: Unique and precious

Created for the modern woman who blends tradition with contemporary style, the Ananya collection reflects a refined and confident spirit. Each piece is meticulously handcrafted with the brilliance of diamonds and the allure of coloured gemstones. From sophisticated necklaces for family dinners to elegant earrings for festive parties, Ananya ensures every moment feels unique and precious.

Legacy: Royal statement with uncut diamonds

Diwali is a time to celebrate family, stories, and traditions. The Legacy collection embodies this with timeless designs inspired by royal jewels, reimagined for the present. Reviving the charm of uncut diamonds and coloured gemstones, these aristocratic creations are more than accessories — they are future heirlooms, treasures to be passed down with love for generations to come.

Rangoli: Festival of colours

Just as a rangoli graces the entrance of a home with patterns and hues, the Rangoli collection captures the essence of the festival. A contemporary celebration of heritage, it features vibrant stones and expert gold craftsmanship, perfect for both day and evening occasions. Festive, bold, and full of spirit, Rangoli is designed for those who wear their joy as beautifully as their jewellery.

Celebrate with timeless brilliance

This Diwali, Damas invites everyone to let their jewellery shine as brightly as the festival itself. With exquisite collections, unmatched craftsmanship, and rewarding offers, every piece tells a story of love, tradition, and celebration.

Visit the nearest Damas store and allow jewellery experts to help discover a creation that truly resonates. Light up new beginnings this Diwali with the timeless brilliance of Damas. May the season bring light, love, and abundance into every home.

Embrace the light with exclusive Diwali offers

At Damas, the brilliance of Diwali shines brighter with a range of unbeatable festive offers:

Zero deduction on gold exchange:

Old gold can be exchanged for new designs with no deduction in value or purity, honouring memories of the past while celebrating the present.

Reduced making charges on gold:

Significant savings on gold jewellery mean intricate bangles and majestic necklaces can be acquired without the heavy premium.

Sparkling savings on diamonds and precious jewellery:

Up to 50 per cent off on selected diamond and precious pieces, making brilliance more attainable than ever.

Raffle draw:

Every purchase automatically enters customers into the grand Diwali Raffle Draw, where 20 lucky winners will each receive a gift voucher worth Dh5,000.

On every diamond jewellery purchase of Dh5,000, customers get a free 1-gram 22k gold coin.

For every Dh15,000 spent, they get an extra 1 gram 22k gold coin, a symbol of Lakshmi’s blessings.

To know more, visit: Damas.