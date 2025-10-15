Festival of Lights 2025: Celebrate multicultural spirit at Wafi City Dubai

Dubai is gearing up for a weekend of radiant celebration as Wafi City prepares to host its much-loved ‘Festival of Lights 2025’. From October 17 to 19, the mall will transform into a vibrant cultural playground, where families, friends, and visitors of all ages can come together to experience the magic of light, colour, and tradition. Drawing inspiration from Diwali, the festival will highlight the city’s multicultural spirit and create a space for shared joy, learning, and discovery.

For three days, Wafi City will buzz with energy as live performances, interactive workshops, and immersive experiences invite visitors to celebrate the beauty of culture in its many forms. Guests can expect every corner of the mall to be thoughtfully curated to evoke wonder and festivity. From the warm glow of lanterns lining the walkways to the intricate patterns of Rangoli art decorating the floors, every element is designed to create an atmosphere of celebration and connection.

The Main Atrium will serve as the hub of activity:

Cultural performances: Daily live shows will showcase folk dances like Punjabi Bhangra and other regional acts, reflecting the rich tapestry of South Asian heritage and beyond. Performers in vibrant, colourful costumes will bring traditional stories to life, captivating audiences and inviting everyone to experience the rhythm, energy, and joy of these cultural expressions.

Interactive workshops: Children and families can take part in creative activities, including a rangoli relay challenge, puppet shows, stage games, and workshops designed to inspire learning and participation. These hands-on experiences encourage both play and curiosity, allowing young visitors to explore traditional art forms in an engaging, fun-filled environment.

Festive food experiences: Asha’s will present a special tasting menu featuring traditional mithai (sweets) and gourmet Indian dishes prepared exclusively for the occasion. Each dish tells a story, evoking nostalgia and celebrating the culinary richness of the region, providing guests with an authentic taste of the festival.

Beyond performances and workshops, the festival will offer moments for reflection and connection. Shoppers strolling through Wafi City will be greeted by spectacular lighting installations, colourful floral displays, and traditional lanterns, creating a setting perfect for photography, festive shopping, and gathering with loved ones. Families can pause to admire the intricate decorations, while friends capture memories against the backdrop of shimmering lights and artful displays, all designed to inspire wonder and joy.

“Dubai is a city built on cultural harmony, and the Festival of Lights at Wafi City is a reflection of that spirit,” said Stephanie-Alexandra Chartier, Group Head of Marketing for Wafi Group. “While rooted in Diwali traditions, this celebration is open to everyone, residents and visitors alike, to experience the beauty of light, sharing, and cultural appreciation. We look forward to welcoming families from all backgrounds to celebrate together.”

More than just a weekend of entertainment, the Festival of Lights embodies a message of inclusivity and togetherness, reminding everyone of the beauty that arises when diverse communities come together in celebration. It is a chance for visitors to explore cultural heritage, enjoy artistic expression, and create lasting memories in a space that radiates warmth, light, and joy.

This season, Wafi City invites everyone to discover, celebrate, and shine together, joining a luminous tradition that embraces culture, creativity, and community spirit, and making the Festival of Lights a truly unmissable experience in Dubai’s vibrant calendar.