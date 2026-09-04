Farheen Saleem: Building a real estate legacy on trust

Some people measure success by the size of their bank balance. But for Farheen Saleem, Founder and Managing Director of Home4Ever Real Estate, success is based on how much trust and respect one commands. “For me, success has never been defined by a single financial milestone.

While seeing hard work yield results is gratifying, true success lies in building trust and creating lasting value for others. In real estate, every transaction carries someone's hopes, savings, and future plans — a responsibility that extends far beyond simply completing a sale,” she says.

“Through experience, dedication, and strong relationships, we have facilitated property transactions exceeding Dh100 million. Yet, what makes me proudest isn't the total volume, but the reputation and trust we have earned along the way.”

Farheen Saleem, born and raised in Pakistan, arrived in the UAE in 1994 to join her husband. She launched Home4Ever Real Estate in 2021, primarily to manage the family assets and those of their friends – that later became a complete new business.

“I was raised in a family where education, honesty, and respect were a way of life. My parents taught me that character matters more than circumstances — a principle that has guided my entire journey. After getting married, I joined my husband in Dubai in 1994 to build our family and future together. Today, I am deeply blessed with six children who remain my greatest achievement. Despite our busy lives, our close family bond remains my highest priority and most cherished blessing,” she says.

“Growing up, my childhood was filled with learning, deep friendships, and simple joys. My love for education naturally led me to become a teacher at the Aga Khan School in Karachi — a role that was far more than a profession, but a chance to guide young minds and inspire curiosity.

Looking back, the core lessons of teaching — patience, understanding, and active listening — continue to guide me today, proving just as essential in business as they were in the classroom.

“After moving to Dubai, my focus shifted to building a stable future for my family. Over the years, watching the city’s rapid transformation sparked my interest in property investment. As I witnessed neighbourhoods and infrastructure expand, friends and family frequently turned to me for trusted property advice based on my firsthand experience. What began as informal guidance quickly grew into valuable market expertise, planting the seeds for what would later become Home4Ever.

“Today, Home4Ever specialises in Dubai's off-plan and secondary property markets, collaborating with top developers like Emaar, Binghatti, and Dubai Properties. Above all, we prioritise relationships over transactions, ensuring every client receives honest, trusted advice,” she says.

The Dubai, Farheen Saleem first experienced was far smaller, quieter, and still developing, yet driven by an unmistakable ambition to look ahead. Together, they built a family and future here, grounded in hope, hard work, and determination.

“What I admire most about Dubai is how it rewards genuine commitment — if you work hard, operate with honesty, and remain willing to learn, the city creates endless opportunities for growth. Looking at the thriving metropolis Dubai has become today, I feel deeply fortunate to have witnessed its extraordinary transformation firsthand over the past three decades,” she recalls.

Home4Ever is not just another real estate agency, but its origins are far more personal. From day one, Farheen wanted Home4Ever to stand apart — not as an agency chasing quick commissions, but as a team dedicated to helping clients make the right decisions, even when that meant advising them to wait. Building that client-first culture took time, but it became its greatest strength. Ultimately, those early challenges forced it to build on strong, uncompromised foundations.

“Early on, I realised a business is only as strong as its people. When building our team, I looked beyond professional experience to find individuals who shared our core values of integrity, honesty, respect, and a genuine desire to serve clients. Rather than a large organisation, I view Home4Ever as a close-knit family. That internal support creates a culture of trust that our clients feel in every interaction,” she stressed.

“I believe trust is the foundation of any successful business. From day one, I wanted Home4Ever to stand for honesty, transparency, and genuine client care.

“Real estate involves major life decisions, and we ensure no client ever feels like just another transaction. Today, my son Abdul Rehman Murad serves as CEO, bringing fresh energy and a modern approach while upholding the core principles that built our foundation.”

Several key factors have driven the company’s growth. First is Dubai itself — its visionary leadership creates an unmatched environment for global success. Second is experience — decades of living here gave her deep market foresight. Third is relationships — the management prioritises long-term trust over one-off transactions, driving a strong referral network.

Finally, team — a close-knit environment aligned around a single goal: measuring success by how well the team help its clients succeed.

“My leadership style is rooted in trust, guidance, and responsibility. I believe in empowering team members to grow and take ownership rather than micromanaging every detail,” Farheen says.

The company’s vision is to grow responsibly while safeguarding the core values that built Home4Ever. However, it prioritises sustainable growth over scale for its own sake — ensuring it never compromises on the personal attention and integrity that clients value.

Farheen is a steadfast advocate for female leadership and women’s economic empowerment.

“My message to women is simple: believe in yourself, commit to continuous learning, and step confidently into leadership through hard work and experience. Women should never have to choose between motherhood and their ambitions,” she says.

Through decades of dedication, Farheen has built a lasting legacy in Dubai — one defined not merely by financial success or transaction volume, but by an unshakeable reputation for honesty, trust, family unity, and principled leadership.