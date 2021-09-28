Fair to introduce second passport opportunities

Residency and Citizenship Expo 2021 in Abu Dhabi is hosted by Dome Exhibitions

Dome Exhibitions will be hosting the International Residency and Citizenship Expo 2021 as it highlights the 2nd Passport Opportunity for professionals, businessmen, VIPs and families. The International Residency and Citizenship Expo 2021 will be commencing from September 30 to October 1, 2021, 10 am to 8 pm at the Conrad Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi City, where experts and exhibitors will be in attendance to offer guidance and options to international citizenship and residency. This vital face-to-face gathering marks a global collaboration where multiple countries offer migration and expatriation possibilities.

The exhibition features Citizenship by Investment where any individual with high-net worth profile can enjoy the benefits of a second passport, visa-free travel, and tax and wealth management. Experts and Exhibitors like CS Global partners, PT Golden visa Portugal, Vistra Malta , Cosmos Immigration, and among others from Canada, Portugal, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, Spain, UK, Austria, Slovenia, Cyprus, USA, Vanuatu, Antigua & Barbuda, Grenada, Panama, Italy, and agents of Turkey and EB5 USA are present to provide guidance and advice in deciding for this yet secure immigration process.

As the world hit an economic plunge with the pandemic after-effect, there has been an exponential growth in international residency and citizenship interests. Countries with secure economic foothold and healthcare systems have been a pot of gold in today’s situation as residency and citizenship abroad is no longer a luxury for most but a safety alternative for the future. This primary highlight targets ultra-wealthy individuals from unstable countries to relocate their assets and secure a steady life on a stable and well-established country.

Arun Bose from Dome Exhibition says as pandemic is forcing changes in the all major economic industries most of the key changes of the citizenship by investment sector in investment topics like Vanuatu acceptance of payment for citizenship in multiple currencies, the last chance to enroll in the Montenegro citizenship programs, the golden visa Portugal, the new opportunities in Panama, the new Canadian startup visa and fastest St Kitts and Nevis passport would be key topics of discussion in the conference

The two panel discussion on Government/service sectors: ‘Economic Reforms And Development After Pandemic’ and the second topic of ‘Reshaping and Tackling The Uncertainties of pandemic in the migration industry’ with opportunities in new countries through investments for citizenship and residency is inviting lot of media attention to attain details and developments directly from the government officials participating in the panel The first-ever participation of Panama in the international conference is anticipating new collaborations with approved legal marketing agents of UAE to promote the investment opportunities to Panama.

The exhibition and conference will be a golden opportunity for the expat community in the region to meet and understand the relevant updates of each country for a better decision-making process for migration in 2021 Dome Exhibitions invites interested professionals, businessmen, and VIPs to pre-register for free at www.citizenshipexpo.com/ and take part in the conference. The International Residency and Citizenship Expo 2021 follows the local health and precautionary protocols.

PCR tests should be 48-hours valid to enter the exhibition.