Extraordinary Heritage, Uncompromising Expertise

Roger Chia, Chairman and Managing Director, Rotary Engineering, speaking at the organisation’s 50th Anniversary Gala Dinner this year

With over 20 years of presence in the GCC region, the organisation has established an extensive track record of specialised multi-million-dollar mega projects

First VLCC jetty at the port of Fujairah

Published: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 12:00 AM

t Rotary Engineering, we are an energy infrastructure service provider delivering fully integrated engineering design, procurement, construction (EPC) and maintenance services in the petrochemical and pharmaceutical industry. Along with the global clean energy transition, Rotary Engineering has been constantly evolving its EPC capabilities to stay ahead of the competition and remain relevant to the needs of the industry. In recent years, Rotary Engineering has expanded its capabilities to deliver EPC solutions for cryogenic tankage solutions for products such as LNG, ammonia, and other renewable energies such as solar.

Fujairah Oil Terminal

This year, we are blessed to honour the 51st National Day of the beautiful land of the UAE and be a part of its vibrant oil and gas ecosystem. In conjunction with this joyous occasion, Rotary Engineering also celebrates its 50 years Golden Jubilee this year, having established a significant presence in South- east Asia and Middle East. The organisation has grown internationally in a highly dynamic and competitive land- scape by tapping its most valuable asset — its people.

Speaking on its 50th Anniversary Gala dinner earlier this year, Roger Chia, Chairman and Managing Director of Rotary Engineering, said: “We are a service company, and it is our people who brought us to where we are now. We embrace diversity and develop talent. Today, we have 22 different nationalities with us, working across different countries.”

Headquartered in Singapore, our glob- al network of subsidiaries and associated companies spans across Asia Pacific and the Middle East. With over 20 years of presence in the GCC region, we have established an extensive track record of specialised multi-million-dollar mega projects across bulk liquid storage facilities, refineries, process plants, cryogenic facilities, jetty topside, and renewable energy projects over the years. Our impressive track record is testament to the belief and trust that our clients have in our promised delivery of quality and safe services, on time and within budget.

As we celebrate 51 years of nation building in this beautiful country, Rotary Engineering is also proud to have played a humble part in developing key oil and gas infrastructures in this wonderful nation under the stewardship of its visionary leaders. We are honoured to have grown along Fujairah’s development as a leading bunkering hub, developing its first VLCC jetty at the port of Fujairah and also completing the Fujairah Oil Terminal, with a total storage capacity of 1.15 million cbm.

The past 50 years of success would not have been possible without the trust and belief from our clients and partners. We look forward to growing along with UAE and providing our world class services to explore new frontiers in mega develop- ments across all Emirates.

Happy 51st National Day to the UAE.