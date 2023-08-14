Extending Warm Wishes

Mohammad Bitar, Deputy Group CEO, Al Ansari Exchange extends his gratitude to the vibrant Pakistani community in the UAE. Al Ansari Exchange remains dedicated to serving customer’s needs

Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 11:26 AM

ON THE 76th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence, Al Ansari Exchange wishes happiness and prosperity to all our Pakistani colleagues, partners and clients. We celebrate this special occasion with great pleasure and extend our gratitude to all Pakistanis for their commitment towards the nation’s development, which has further strengthened the ties between the UAE and Pakistan that already stand on solid historical, cultural, religious and economic foundations.

Today, Pakistanis comprise the second largest expat community in the UAE, making the UAE their second home. Pakistan is among the top 25 important global trade partners of the Emirates and one of the UAE’s top five remittance corridors.

In the spirit of this joyous occasion, AlAnsari Exchange reaffirms its commitment to serving the dynamic Pakistani expat community within the UAE. Our award-winning mobile app, extensive branch network, year-round promotions and loyalty programme stand as testaments to this commitment. Once again, we wish all Pakistanis around the world a prosperous Independence Day, along with wellness and continued success in the country’s way forward.