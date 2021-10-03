Expo 2020 Ready

Henry Oryem Okello Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of International Affairs Uganda gears up for Expo 2020 with aggressive marketing plan, investment opportunities and a vibrant display of products and services

It is with great honour and pride that the Republic of Uganda prepares to welcome visitors from the UAE, the region and the rest of the world at Expo 2020 Dubai.

We are very grateful to the government of UAE for allowing us the space to set up the Uganda pavilion. We are also most grateful for the recognition of October 3 at the Expo in honour of the Uganda National Day, to promote our country’s products and services.

Through our participation at this landmark event, we hope to boost our government’s efforts to build strategic trade relations in our existing and target markets, as well as attract visitors and investments to Uganda.

At our pavilion, which will be located in the Opportunity Thematic District, we will hold an exhibition highlighting our country’s finest offerings including a list of products that we aim to promote during our entire stay at Expo 2020.

Several key infrastructure projects across various industries including real estate, agriculture, IT, energy, transportation healthcare and mining will be on display where we hope to attract investments and strategic partnerships. We will also be hosting an office space and conference facilities at the Uganda pavilion where we hope to meet, greet and network with prospective partners.

Visitors to our pavilion will get an in-depth into Uganda’s environmental, touristic, cultural, economic and social landscapes, and be familiarised with it as a destination of choice – for both leisure and business.

As well as these activities within the grounds of Expo 2020, we will engage in a six-month marketing effort in the UAE through which to further create an awareness and interest in Uganda and our rich resources.

We hope that our participation will spearhead new business opportunities for both nations and that economic activity between our countries increase and strengthen further.