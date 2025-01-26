Exploring New Business Ventures in GCC

K V Thomas, Chairman and Managing Director, Thomsun Group

Thomsun Group is a multi-faceted and varied organisation recognised as a market leader in its field of activities today. It was founded on solid principles in 1976 by K V Thomas in Dubai and has been guided by a focused strategy, solid market intelligence, attention to detail, and the use of contemporary technology. The brand has been in the market for over four decades and has reached several milestones in its endeavours to provide nothing less than the highest level of quality and service.

K V Thomas, Chairman and Managing Director at Thomsun Group, commented on the Group's progress by outlining the brand's journey through the numerous divisions that have complemented the company's expansion. "What we began in 1976 has developed into a multi-business organisation in the UAE. The organisation has been able to grow exponentially through the times because of its ability to do business and launch new ventures supported by the exceptional vision of the UAE's leadership."

Route to the Future — Middle East

Thomsun Group made its early forays into the print and packaging industries in 1980, focusing on offering a comprehensive service from initial concept to finished product as Al Mawrid Printing and Advertising.

Reveling in memories, Thomas recalls the initial days in the UAE. "Thomsun has operations in the print and pre-press industry with operations in Sharjah and Dubai, food processing and export of seafood, meat products and ready to cook products, bakery and confectionery, logistics, distribution of renowned electronics and music brands — Yamaha, Fender, Bossendorfer, Rode among others. As a part of the music business, Thomsun also operates music schools in upscale mall locations in Dubai.

"We are expanding our operations in electronics and distribution in GCC with offices in Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia. Distribution and manufacturing of electrical and mechanical products, including distributing renowned brands that include Schneider Electric. We have recently ventured into health by starting a clinic in Bur Dubai."

Elaborating on his journey and commercial endeavours of the Thomsun Group in the UAE, Thomas added: "We are currently growing a number of our companies in the area. By constructing a new warehouse with cutting-edge services, we are trying to expand our storage capacity for TPL storage clients in logistics. We are growing our selection of seafood products that are ready to cook. Our brand Capricorn has been developing a variety of new items in the baking sector, and we are now offering our products in the region of Abu Dhabi. We have also opened two branches of Capricorn Bakery Stores in Satwa and Karama. Once more, we are expanding our printing capabilities and clientele by adding new lines." As one of the leading and popular business groups spanning the GCC and the Indian Subcontinent, Thomsun Group has led the pack by communicating clearly and simply to its customers, which exhibits a reason for its expansion.

Pioneer For Many Reasons

The organisation now has a total turnover of $600 million and operates in more than twenty key business sectors. The firm anticipates expanding its offering of services in the upcoming years as they continue to grow quickly and with a clear mission that supports the appropriate company offered to the right people. Thomas emphasized further what motivates the Group to go above and beyond. "Due to UAE's development as the region's primary center for international commercial operations and expansion, there are many growth opportunities. Every new firm presents an opportunity to educate, engage with, and service a new group of customers, expanding our knowledge of the business world." Thomsun Group has pioneered ventures within diversified business segments in the UAE, GCC and India for more than 40 years. Thomas reiterated on the company's greatest strength, which is how it has evolved through time to keep up with changes in society and technology. "Our greatest strength has been our ability to technologically adapt to changing trends in the relevant industries while simultaneously maintaining a continual search for and analysis of consumer needs. Additionally, the digital foray in all of our business sectors while adhering to our slogan of 'service with creativity'." Introducing Fresh Opportunities: India-UAE CEPA Agreement While the CEPA finds its origins in the India-GCC Framework Agreement on Economic Cooperation signed in 2004, it has finally taken the shape of a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) between the UAE and India. When discussing the CEPA's major advantages for the UAE and India, Thomas reiterated a few ideas that will open up new prospects for both nations.

"As a result of the agreement, businesses can now take advantage of many new benefits, including greater access for the UAE exports entering the Indian market through the reduction or removal of tariffs on more than 80 per cent of products."